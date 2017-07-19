 
Fountainhead Commercial Capital Finances Over $25 Million In Commercial Real Estate in 2nd Quarter

Nonbank commercial lender finances over $43 million in second quarter
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a nonbank direct commercial lender specializing in SBA 504 loans and low loan-to-value conventional loans, has reported a highly successful second quarter, having financed $25,506,800 in total projects for America's small business owners. Additionally, the company's second quarter loan originations were up 182.95 percent over the same period in 2016.

During the first half of 2017, Fountainhead Commercial Capital financed a total of $43,248,265 in six states with production up 260.12 percent over the same period in 2016. The company helped create and retain 266 jobs with its lower down payment, below-market interest rate, and longer-term loans. Moreover, Fountainhead added three full-time equivalent positions to its staff.

"It's definitely been a great year so far," said Chris Hurn, chief executive officer of Fountainhead Commercial Capital. "We're expecting the first half of 2017 to represent only about one third of our total 2017 production, which would put us on pace to finance nearly $130 million in 2017. We look forward to helping more business owners create wealth through commercial property ownership and spur more job creation as well. Our referral partners continue to send us opportunities mostly because of our superior speed, specialization, and creative experience in getting deals done."

About Fountainhead Commercial Capital
Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a nonbank lender specializing in the SBA 504 loan program and low loan-to-value conventional loans, was founded by some of the most experienced and awarded SBA lenders around. The company's FastTrack504 secondary market program enables banks, credit unions, and others to fully outsource SBA 504 loans and low loan-to-value and conventional loans for owner-occupied commercial real estate. More information is available at http://www.Fountainhead504.com or by calling 800-770-1504.

Media Contact
Fountainhead Commercial Capital / Chris Hurn
407-233-1504
***@fountainheadcc.com
