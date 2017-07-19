 
Invacare® Action®3 Junior® wins the prestigious Observeur du Design 2018 award

 
GLAND, Switzerland - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading European mobility solutions provider Invacare, has just announced that the Invacare Action3 Junior – a lightweight, foldable wheelchair, designed specifically for children through to teenagers – has won a prestigious French design award, the Label of Observeur du Design 2018.

First introduced in 1999, the Observeur du Design is recognised and supported by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Culture and Communication in France and by the International World Design Organisation, to highlight companies and designers' talent.

The award was given to the new Invacare Action3 Junior for design changes made, which brought it in-line with the latest design trends and personalisation demands of children.

The new pediatric wheelchair was released at the start of 2017, delivering 6 fresh new colours and 3 new spoke guard designs – one of which can be directly coloured by its owner.

These design features were supported by an integrated growth ability feature, allowing the chair to grow with the user, thanks to an innovative telescopic cross brace; with easily adjustable width and depth seating and backrest upholstery.

Head of Product Management Mobility for EMEA, Gustave Moot said: "To win any award is always rewarding, but winning the Label of Observeur du Design 2018 is extra special to us as it is a symbol of recognition to the improvements we made on the Action3 Junior, specifically designed to give children that extra confidence and pride in their chair."

The new Action3 Junior is available across Europe now. To find out more, please go to www.invacare.eu.com.

