Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Will Worth $4.2bn in 2020
The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2015-2027. The market is estimated at $4.2bn in 2020 and $7.9bn in 2027.
The lead analyst of the report said: "In 2016, the world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) generated revenue of $936.4m, visiongain estimates. Revenue was generated primarily by four biosimilar mAb compounds available in the emerging markets. The market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is still in its infancy due to the lack of therapeutic compounds presently off-patent, and the need to prove biosimilarity to reference compounds which are off-patent.
The biosimilar mAbs submarket will be the fastest growing segment of the world biosimilars market. Growth will be fastest in the first half of the forecast period, driven by the launch of the first products in developed markets, as well as the continued launch of biosimilar mAbs in emerging markets."
The 204-page report contains 72 tables and 72 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 and qualitative analyses for the Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market as well as these submarkets: Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab. Adalimumab and Bevacizumab
This report also provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading individual biosimilar mAb products. This report provides profiles of 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline. Moreover, our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market
The 204-page report offers market forecasts for the US, Japan, EU5, BRIC, South Korea and the Rest of the World.
The report Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2017-2027: Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies industry.
