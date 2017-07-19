News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Welcome the UK's First Specialist Expat Mortgage Packager
The partnership comes about as a result of increasing demand from expats for mortgage products available to them. With Marsden seeing an increased volume of mortgage applications coming from expats, the choice to team up with an expat mortgage specialist was a natural fit.
Expat Packager managing director, Stuart Marshall comments: "We're proud to be working in partnership with Marsden Building Society and are excited to forward to improving the expat mortgage process for intermediaries and of course their clients."
The 12 Marsden packaged Expat UK Buy-to-Let products are available to British expats offer competitive rates from as little as 2.89% and are available to first time landlords. The full range of packaged products and their criteria can be found on various sourcing systems including Trigold, Mortgage Brain and Twenty7Tec and are available to Directly Authorised and Appointed Representatives.
Heather Crinion, General Manager at Marsden Building Society, said: "We're delighted to be teaming up with Expat Packager to offer access to our expat Buy-to-Let range. This move further demonstrates our commitment to this market and together with Expat Packager we have over 17 years' experience in dealing with the complexities of arranging mortgages for customers living outside the UK. Our teams individually underwrite each case ensuring a common-sense approach is taken and we offer a range of products over 2, 3 and 5 year terms. We would encourage advisors to get in touch with Expat Packager if they are facing difficulty with a case as together we have the knowledge and expertise to help."
The partnership aims to provide more clarity to intermediaries on UK expat mortgage applications, improving efficiencies in the process and taking the hassle out of expat mortgage applications for brokers. In addition to gaining a dedicated contact with specialist expat mortgage application knowledge, intermediaries can benefit from very competitive commission rates.
"We've strong ambitions and high hopes to become a leading expat mortgage packaging partner to lenders and a preferred choice amongst intermediaries. Thanks to our 10 years' experience of dealing specifically with expat mortgages, our processes, knowledge and systems are aligned and tailored to expats", added Stuart.
ENDS
Notes to Editors
Expat Packager is a trading style of Liquid Complete Ltd who is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Expat Packager act as outsourced administrators for a panel of lenders and all information herein is for mortgage intermediaries and other authorised professionals only.
For more information, please visit: https://expatpackager.com/
Contact
Expat Packager
***@liquidexpat.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse