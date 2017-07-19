Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market worth 11.15 Billion USD by 2022

Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market report categorizes the global market by Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs), Source, Form, Application and Region

Media Contact

Mr. Rohan

1-888-600-6441

***@gmail.com Mr. Rohan1-888-600-6441

End

-- The reportby Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs), Source, Form, Application (Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022, The global lipid nutrition market was valued at USD 6.51 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 11.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.The lipid nutrition market is emerging due to increased awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet among the population, growing health concerns, increasing incidences of diseases with poor therapeutic alternatives, and a large portion of the population trying to ward off the effects of aging. The growing innovation in almost all segments such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements are also fueling the growth of lipid nutrition in emerging economies.On the basis of type, the Omega-3 segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the lipid nutrition market in 2017. It is considered as the most widely used lipid nutrition type, owing to its various health benefits. The Omega-3 market is driven mainly by the growing health consciousness & increased life expectancy among consumers, rising cases of chronic diseases, increasing applications of Omega-3, and emerging technologies in food processing to upgrade the nutritional benefits of the food products.The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the lipid nutrition market, in terms of value, in 2016. Due to various health benefits of lipid nutrition such as Omega-3, Omega-6, and MCTs associated with weight management and performance enhancement, lipid nutrition is widely used in the dietary supplements & nutraceutical sector. Middle-class consumers in Asia are also showing a positive interest in nutrition and supplements due to urbanization and increasing income levels. Major food and pharma companies adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to acquire nutraceutical products companies to enter the dietary supplements & nutraceutical market. Gymnasiums, health clubs, and yoga centers also contribute significantly to the growing demand for dietary supplements.In 2017, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global lipid nutrition market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea along with diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, are the main factors contributing to the dominance and fast growth of Asia-Pacific in the global lipid nutrition market. China is the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high consumption of lipid nutrition in infant nutrition and animal nutrition sectors. There have been immense growth opportunities in the European and North American markets, due to the rising demand for lipid nutrition from the food and feed industries.This report includes a study of the product offerings and competitive benchmarking of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nordic's Naturals, Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Neptune Wellness Solutions (Canada), Aker BioMarine AS (Norway), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Polaris Nutritional Lipids (France).MarketsandMarkets™provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets™UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZMagarpatta city, HadapsarPune, Maharashtra 411013, India1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com