News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market worth 11.15 Billion USD by 2022
Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market report categorizes the global market by Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs), Source, Form, Application and Region
Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market by Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs), Source, Form, Application (Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"
The lipid nutrition market is emerging due to increased awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet among the population, growing health concerns, increasing incidences of diseases with poor therapeutic alternatives, and a large portion of the population trying to ward off the effects of aging. The growing innovation in almost all segments such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements are also fueling the growth of lipid nutrition in emerging economies.
Omega-3 type is estimated to be the largest segment in 2017
On the basis of type, the Omega-3 segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the lipid nutrition market in 2017. It is considered as the most widely used lipid nutrition type, owing to its various health benefits. The Omega-3 market is driven mainly by the growing health consciousness & increased life expectancy among consumers, rising cases of chronic diseases, increasing applications of Omega-3, and emerging technologies in food processing to upgrade the nutritional benefits of the food products.
Download PDF brochure @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
( Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports. )
Dietary supplements & nutraceuticals:
The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the lipid nutrition market, in terms of value, in 2016. Due to various health benefits of lipid nutrition such as Omega-3, Omega-6, and MCTs associated with weight management and performance enhancement, lipid nutrition is widely used in the dietary supplements & nutraceutical sector. Middle-class consumers in Asia are also showing a positive interest in nutrition and supplements due to urbanization and increasing income levels. Major food and pharma companies adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to acquire nutraceutical products companies to enter the dietary supplements & nutraceutical market. Gymnasiums, health clubs, and yoga centers also contribute significantly to the growing demand for dietary supplements.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for nutritional lipids
In 2017, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global lipid nutrition market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea along with diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, are the main factors contributing to the dominance and fast growth of Asia-Pacific in the global lipid nutrition market. China is the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high consumption of lipid nutrition in infant nutrition and animal nutrition sectors. There have been immense growth opportunities in the European and North American markets, due to the rising demand for lipid nutrition from the food and feed industries.
This report includes a study of the product offerings and competitive benchmarking of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Media Contact
Mr. Rohan
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse