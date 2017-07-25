It's Raining Offers on Desert Safari Tour by ToursinAbuDhabi.Com

Get a whopping 40% off on the desert safari with discounted price 200 AED. Avail desert safari Abu Dhabi special offers and make your desert safari dream come true. ToursInAbuDhabi.com is an expert in organising Abu Dhabi.

-- If you've always wanted to take the amazing desert safari in U.A.E. and enjoy the true bedouin style lifestyle, now is the right time. Online tour services portal, ToursInAbuDhab.com, have announced a whopping 40% off on the desert safari (discounted price 200 AED). This is your golden opportunity to book the tour you've always wanted to, and save a lot of money - money, which can be used for many other activities in Abu Dhabi.The statement released by the management said," The summer season is over and now is the time to enjoy in the desert. During summer, it is impossible to go to the desert. The desert safari tours don't take place during that period. But now, the weather is cloudy, pleasant and it even rains sometimes. Therefore, for the desert safari Abu Dhabi special offershave been created, so, tourists can enjoy the desert at a great price, and make unforgettable memories enjoying one of Abu Dhabi's most popular activities - desert safari."Monica Singh, a frequent tourist who uses the services of ToursInAbuDhab.com had this to say about their services. "Last year, I went on a tour of Abu Dhabi through ToursInAbuDhabi.com. This tour also included the desert safari in Abu Dhabi. It is the cheapest cost desert safari Abu Dhabi, and one of the most well-organised. Every moment of the tour was planned and my family really enjoyed themselves, especially the belly dance performance in the desert camp." "I am going to take another trip with ToursInAbuDhabi.com, as I was extremely happy with their last tour."The desert safari is a hugely popular activity. There are many variations of the tour you can choose from. Some prefer taking this tour during the day and enjoy only the desert activities. Others prefer the whole tour where they get to enjoy amazing experiences of the desert lifestyle. The full tour is highly recommended.The day starts in the desert with dune bashing in powerful SUVs driven by expert drivers. Then there's camel riding, sand surfing, and quad biking (depends on the tour package you choose). Post sundown, you are then taken to the desert camp complete with bonfire and majlises, making it look like a time capsule. At the camp, you can dress up in traditional clothing and take pictures. There's also an endless supply Arabic coffee, tea and other refreshments. At dinner time, you are served with a veg and non-veg BBQ spread. Post dinner, the entertainment begins in the form of Tanoura dancers, belly dancers and fire dancers. Your safari ends on a high note. In the overnight safari, you can also spend the night in the desert, under the stars in cozy sleeping bags. It is one of Abu Dhabi desert safari best deals.In the past few years, ToursInAbuDhabi.com have made a name for themselves by organizing tours for Abu Dhabi at competitive prices. They have made foreign tours available to the people at low prices. For their Abu Dhabi tours, they have tied up with the best tour service providers, in U.A.E. This is the reason why they are able to make such great holidays possible. Their employees too are experts of the field. During their tours, they provide 24/7 support to their guests. Soon, they will be one of the biggest names in the touring and holidays industry. Therefore, get in touch with them and avail your favourite offer on the desert safari in Abu Dhabi.Now is the time to avail desert safari Abu Dhabi special offers, as the offers might soon end because many other people will avail them. Abu Dhabi is a wonderful city, and one of the most amazing tourist destinations in the world. From stunning hotels, to world-class entertainment avenues, you can experience them in all the capital of U.A.E. Abu Dhabi is transforming itself into a tourist haven. They are reducing their dependency on oil, and plan on becoming the world's favourite tourist destination. Therefore, in the coming years, you will see many attractions coming up in this great city. Abu Dhabi will become a favourite holiday destination. Log on to ToursInAbuDhabi.com book your favourite tour.