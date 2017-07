Reasons to use aluminium heatsinks for LED lighting applications by GD Rectifiers

Discover how it works and the benefits of using aluminium heatsinks for LED lighting

GDR LED Heatsinks

Sarah Bentley

Sarah Bentley

--is a reliable, energy efficient and cost effective alternative to the conventional incandescent lights considered the preferable lighting choice until recently. LED Lights can last up to 100,000 hours (over 11 years) compared to a very small life of an incandescent bulb. They are much more energy efficient as their consumption of electricity is lesser than the incandescent bulbs.are an important cooling solution for most of today's electronics. Heatsinks are becoming an increasingly popular thermal management solution for LED lighting because too much heat can damage LED phosphor which would result in lower light output, a change in colour and a significant decrease to its life expectancy.The most common problem that we see in LED lighting applications stem from too small of a heatsink or sometimes none at all.works with LED Lighting manufacturers to offer a wide variety ofwhich include black anodised extruded aluminium heatsinks, clear anodised extruded aluminium heatsinks and forced air cooled aluminium heatsinks.Aluminium Heatsinks used with LEDs are designed to absorb and disperse heat away from the LED light and in to the heatsink. Either passive or active air then circulates around the heat sink to help cool it.Heatsinks absorb heat from the LED light and dissipates it outside, there are a several factors that affect the performance of the heatsink.1)– the surface area of the heatsink needs to be large, a higher surface area can be achieved by increasing the number of fins in the heatsink or by increasing the overall size of the heatsink too– if a Heatsink is anodised, the dissipation of the heat is improved. The Heatsink effect is even more prominent when the transfer of heat is done by radiation of heat to the outside3)– the orientation of the light source on the LED Heatsink has an effect on the overall Heatsink4)– Copper, stainless steel and aluminium are all popular heatsink materials. Aluminium has a decent heat conduction capacity (which is better than stainless steel but less than Copper) and is the most cost effective material used for Heatsinks. Aluminium is the most commonly used material for LED Heatsinks because it is a good conductor, it is the preferred material and is used in most luminaries in the industry.is one of the UK's leadingmanufacturers, they supply a wide range of LED Heatsinks suitable for LED lighting applications.GD Rectifiers works closely with their customers on the design and build of customised solutions, providing initial prototypes, pre-production samples and a full production run for most powercooling requirements.For further information on LED HeatsinksCall GD Rectifiers today on:or email: mailto:enquiries@ gdrectifiers.co.uk ).