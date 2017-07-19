Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Met the Best of India In Chennai and Hyderabad!

Destination Sri Lanka, fronted by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) organised a travel trade roadshow in Chennai and Hyderabad.

-- Cities of culture and the country's colourful history was the focus of this year's Sri Lanka Tourism Roadshow. The event was organised with a view to promote Sri Lankan destinations to increase business to Sri Lanka. A selective presentation of Sri Lanka's attractions, including wealth of wildlife and culture was presented to the exclusive guest list of India's most prominent outbound travel trade buyers.The Roadshow commenced in Chennai on 18of July, 2017 and was followed by Hyderabad on 19of July, 2017. This two day event included one to one meetings, presentation and workshop offering a great networking opportunity for Indian outbound travel professionals and understanding of the unique offerings for Indian travellers to Sri Lanka.SLTPB is expecting a growth of over 26%, about 4, 50,000 Indian tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in 2017 to explore its beautiful destinations since India reigns as Sri Lanka's biggest tourist market. With the growing number of Indian leisure traveller to Sri Lanka, the famous Ramayana Trail remains favourite and is hugely popular among Indian religious tourists. The year 2016 saw a growth of 12.8%, about 3, 56,729 Indian tourist visiting Sri Lanka compared to around 3, 16,247 in 2015. With varying climates and geography packed into a small island Sri Lanka offers a range of adventures from the top of the mountains to the depths of the oceans. It is one of the most sought after destination for adventure tourists in India. Witnessing the growth and potential from India, SLTPB has taken a step forward in consolidating their presence in the Indian market.Expressing his purpose and vision for the promotional events in India, Mr. Viranga Bandara, Assistant Director Marketing saidSri Lanka has gained immense popularity in India and has experienced a consistent growth since last decade. We organised these events to explore this beautiful landmark of joyful people and tap the travel agents to increase the flow of business. The purpose was to enhance destination visibility among travel trade & consumers, to further consolidate Sri Lanka's position as the preferred destination for Indian travellers. We are confident that in 2017 a lot of more Indians will choose Sri Lanka as their preferred holiday destination. Sri Lanka wholeheartedly welcomes Indians with open hearts.About Sri Lanka:Sri Lanka is filled with romantic landscapes, governed by rising mountains, lush forests, picturesque beaches and gushing waterfalls. The golden beaches of the country had been praised for their picture postcard views since eternity. The dusk and dawn and many human activities connected to these times of the day creates a vibrant picture along the coasts of Sri Lanka. One must explore Sri Lanka's pristine beaches and visit the `Ramayana trail' sites, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sigiriya and fascinating history of Dambulla. Be it family and leisure getaways, adventure and rejuvenation, Sri Lanka has it all. Explore Sri Lanka - the wonder of Asia!