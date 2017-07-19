Saudi Arabia Facility Management Sector, Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market - ken Research

End

-- The report titled "Saudi Arabia Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth in Infrastructural Projects to Foster Demand for Facilities Management Services" provides a comprehensive analysis on the soft and hard facilities management market in Saudi Arabia. The report covers Market Introduction, list of major real estate projects, Recent Contracts, Value Chain Analysis, Market Size, Market Segmentation - By Hard Facility Management Services and Soft Facility Management Services, By Integrated Facilities Services, Bundled Services and Single Services, By In-house and Outsourcing. The report also provide information on regulatory landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, vendor selection criteria, competitive landscape, company profiles, future analysis by Segments, list of major projects in pipeline, analyst recommendations. The report serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into facilities management market in Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia Facilities Management MarketSaudi Arabia Facilities Management market has witnessed a robust growth in past few years. The market has increased from USD ~ million in 2011 to USD ~ million in 2016 growing at a five year CAGR of ~% during the period. Growing infrastructure industry and booming hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia has surged the demand for facilities management services in the country. Increase in project activity centered on tourism, construction of resorts, hotels and budget hotel chains in the kingdom have raised the demand for soft and hard services in the country. Growing real estate market in Saudi Arabia has increased the number of residential and commercial units. This has resulted in the rising demand for facilities management services especially housekeeping services.Market SegmentationBy Hard Services and Soft Services: The facility management market can be majorly segmented on the basis of types of services offered i.e. hard services and soft services. Hard services dominated the market of facilities management in Saudi Arabia with revenue share of ~% in 2016. Soft services have added a percentage share of ~% in terms of revenues in 2016. Increase in the construction facilities coupled with the new green and energy efficient concept in the design of shopping centers, hospitals, airports and others has led to surge in the demand of HVAC, operations and maintenance services, electromechanical services and fire safety and security system further impacting the FM market positively.By Integrated Service, Single Services and Bundled Services: Facility management market is also segmented on the basis of integrated services, single services and bundled services. An integrated service was the largest contributor in the industry with the share of ~% in the revenues of the facilities management industry in 2016. The companies opt for integrated services in order to limit complexity by reducing number of service suppliers, maintain single point of contact and establish financial certainty of the customers. Single services have contributed a share of ~% in the revenues of the industry. Bundled services are the least contributor in the revenues of the industry with a share of ~% in 2016.By Sectors: Residential sector was in lead with the share of ~% in the FM market in terms of revenue generation in 2016. The government's initiative following the Arab Spring in 2011 announced the plans of construction which led to growth in the residential sector further increasing the demand of the facilities management services in this sector. Commercial sector has added a share of ~% in the revenues of the industry. Hospitality sector added a share of ~% in the revenues of the FM industry. Other sectors include oil & gas, logistics, education and others.Positioning of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Facilities Management IndustryFuture PotentialFacilities management market will grow at a healthy rate in coming future. The market is expected to increase at a five year CAGR of ~% during 2016-2021 owing to the rising construction industry in the country which would further lead to increased residential and commercial space. Moreover, the facilities management market in Saudi Arabia is highly fragmented and nascent. This will give immense opportunity to the global and local players to tap the market with technology advancements in the FM industry. 