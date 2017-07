Drish's Exclusive Brand Store Now Open in Jaipur

Contact

-- After a great customer response and successful store launch in Chandigarh, Amritsar and Ludhiana, Drish is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exclusive brand store in the royal city of Jaipur. The store opening was held on 11July, 2017 at WTP Mall, Jaipur.Customers will find a wide collection of trendy and classic styles offor the entire family. Women can choose from a collection of sandals, wedges, heels, ballerinas and comfort shoes. The men's collection is comprised of classic Oxfords and Derbies, casual sandals and loafers, and dapper monk straps and boots in a variety of designs and colours. The children's collection stands out because of the 100% genuine leather in vibrant and playful colours and styles. The kids' collection fills a gap, as the mall doesn't yet have any stores for children. In addition, the brand offers an impressive assortment of men's andlikeDrish is only Indian brand that offers 100%for men, women and children. One of the things that sets Drish's products apart from many leather products available today is superb fit of the shoes and handfinished premium quality leather.As shoemakers and shoe wearers, the brand's design team is aware of the plight of people who are unable to find the perfect fitting shoe. However,in the sizes till 48 (EU) in men and starting from 35 (EU) in women, and 4 width fittings- G, H, K and M, following the motto 'a shoe for every foot'. The multiple width fittings help accommodate all kinds of feet – narrow, normal, wide, extra wide.Drish also offers exclusive Made-to-Order and Made-to-Measure service for shoes, bags and accessories.Visit now to avail inaugural discount offers, and grab the exclusive products while stocks last.You can find out more about the brand on the website www.drish.com