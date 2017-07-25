News By Tag
Drish's Exclusive Brand Store Now Open in Jaipur
Customers will find a wide collection of trendy and classic styles of leather Shoes, Bags and Accessories for the entire family. Women can choose from a collection of sandals, wedges, heels, ballerinas and comfort shoes. The men's collection is comprised of classic Oxfords and Derbies, casual sandals and loafers, and dapper monk straps and boots in a variety of designs and colours. The children's collection stands out because of the 100% genuine leather in vibrant and playful colours and styles. The kids' collection fills a gap, as the mall doesn't yet have any stores for children. In addition, the brand offers an impressive assortment of men's and women's accessories like Wallets, Bags, Key rings, Travel bags, Mobile covers.
Drish is only Indian brand that offers 100% genuine leather products for men, women and children. One of the things that sets Drish's products apart from many leather products available today is superb fit of the shoes and handfinished premium quality leather.
As shoemakers and shoe wearers, the brand's design team is aware of the plight of people who are unable to find the perfect fitting shoe. However, Drish manufactures shoes in the sizes till 48 (EU) in men and starting from 35 (EU) in women, and 4 width fittings- G, H, K and M, following the motto 'a shoe for every foot'. The multiple width fittings help accommodate all kinds of feet – narrow, normal, wide, extra wide.
Drish also offers exclusive Made-to-Order and Made-to-Measure service for shoes, bags and accessories.
Visit now to avail inaugural discount offers, and grab the exclusive products while stocks last.
You can find out more about the brand on the website www.drish.com
9872625502
***@drish.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017