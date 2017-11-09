 
Wideband Analysis of Alternatives: predicting the future of US MilSatCom

US Department of Defense and US Air Force to explore the future of US MilSatCom at SMi Group's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition.
 
Register at www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog
 
 
LONDON, England - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing the success of the recently concluded sell-out MilSatCom USA show to London, SMi's 19th annual Global MilSatCom will highlight and inspect the future of US Space programmes through sessions led by senior representatives from the US Department of Defense and the US Air Force, as well as key solution providers such as SES, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Hughes, Intelsat, ViaSat and Raytheon.

2017 has become a pivotal year for the US milsatcom community with protected satcom becoming a common theme in discussions between industry and the military, and armed forces redoubling efforts to ensure resilient space capabilities amidst rapidly evolving threats. In line with this, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) initiative continues to progress, which plays a vital role in determining the future of US satcom.

In a dedicated panel discussion at the 19th Global MilSatCom conference in November, expert panellists will explore updates on the Wideband Communications AoA initiative and assess future programmes and satellite capabilities, focussing on affordability and effectivity. They will also highlight the benefits of integrating commercial and international partners, as well as the implications and developments expected in the next few years.

Panelists will include

• Claude Rousseau, Research Director, Northern Sky Research
• Deanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air Force
• Dean Olson, Senior SatCom Policy Analyst, CIO, US Department of Defense
• Eron Miller, Chief SatCom Division, Infrastructure Directorate, DISA
• Mike Rupar, Branch Head, Transmission Technology Branch Code 5500,
US Naval Research Laboratory
• Norman Yarbrough, Operations Research Analyst, US Department of Defense

SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology.Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives, satcom-on-the-move, addressing commercial challenges, and updates on future military capabilities.

Some of the esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.

The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Airbus, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, Hughes, IAI Elta, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, Kratos, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Raytheon, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, ViaSat, XTAR and more.

The full roster of speakers and exhibitors for Global MilSatCom 2017 can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website, or contact SMi Group to secure participation.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
