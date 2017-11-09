News By Tag
Wideband Analysis of Alternatives: predicting the future of US MilSatCom
US Department of Defense and US Air Force to explore the future of US MilSatCom at SMi Group's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition.
2017 has become a pivotal year for the US milsatcom community with protected satcom becoming a common theme in discussions between industry and the military, and armed forces redoubling efforts to ensure resilient space capabilities amidst rapidly evolving threats. In line with this, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) initiative continues to progress, which plays a vital role in determining the future of US satcom.
In a dedicated panel discussion at the 19th Global MilSatCom conference in November, expert panellists will explore updates on the Wideband Communications AoA initiative and assess future programmes and satellite capabilities, focussing on affordability and effectivity. They will also highlight the benefits of integrating commercial and international partners, as well as the implications and developments expected in the next few years.
Panelists will include
• Claude Rousseau, Research Director, Northern Sky Research
• Deanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air Force
• Dean Olson, Senior SatCom Policy Analyst, CIO, US Department of Defense
• Eron Miller, Chief SatCom Division, Infrastructure Directorate, DISA
• Mike Rupar, Branch Head, Transmission Technology Branch Code 5500,
US Naval Research Laboratory
• Norman Yarbrough, Operations Research Analyst, US Department of Defense
SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology.Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives, satcom-on-the-move
Some of the esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.
The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Airbus, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, Hughes, IAI Elta, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, Kratos, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Raytheon, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, ViaSat, XTAR and more.
The full roster of speakers and exhibitors for Global MilSatCom 2017 can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website, or contact SMi Group to secure participation.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/
