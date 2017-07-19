 
GAPFRAME Reveals the World is in a Critical State

As a measurement of global sustainability the GAPFRAME is unique. Never before has the state of the world been measured across 4 sustainability dimensions and against the idea of a safe space.
 
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The news is not good, the world in a critical state. The task is clear: moving the world to a safe space requires improvements in every one of the 24 issues measured.

The GAPFRAME (gapfame.org) translates the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into 24 relevant issues and then measures each country and region across four sustainability dimensions: Planet, Economy, Society, and Governance. It maps the results to a target safe space, highlighting the resulting gap. To ensure strong sustainability the GAPFRAME ranks countries over the score of their lowest dimension.

This first GAPFRAME Report covers 155 countries, 20 Geographical and 3 Geopolitical Regions. It is published by GAPFRAME.ORG, a group of multi-stakeholder sustainability thought leaders, driven by the desire to make it easier to deliver on the SDGs. This coincided with the launch of the GAPFRAME by Katrin Muff, Ph.D. at the UNPRME Global Forum which took place during the High Level Political Forum Exchange in New York.

When asked why is the world doing so badly, Dr. Muff explained:

'With a GAPFRAME Score of 5.1, the world is in a critical state with all four of its dimensions measuring less than 6.3. No surprise! Major threats in issues of peace & cooperation, structural resilience, business integrity and transparency result in Governance being identified as the priority dimension. However burning issues such as waste treatment, social integration, clean energy, innovation, and land & forest, represent equal threats in the dimensions of Planet, Economy, and Society. On a slightly more positive note: biodiversity, sustainable consumption, carbon quotient, clean air and living conditions are at a critical stage. The Time for deliberation is over, on to action!'

The GAPFRAME clearly outlines the priority issues for each nation so that governments, business, community and education can start to act. It provides a concrete starting point for strategic discussions on sustainability and an effective decision making tool to help focus on activities that can produce the best outcomes in closing the gap and bringing the world to a safe space.

Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever said:

'The SDG's provide the world with a framework to secure a sustainable future that works for everyone. To succeed we must understand where the gaps are. As has rightly been said, you treasure what you measure. That is why I welcome the GAPFRAME, which can play a helpful role in identifying the sustainable development priorities for each country and region.'

Key Findings:
See full GAPFRAME Report here: http://gapframe.org/the-gapframe-report-2017/
-       There is evidence that the more developed a country is, the more advanced it is at improving all its issues towards a safe space, of course with exceptions – e.g. USA ranking at 89.

-     Planet (the environment) is the most challenged dimension with only 1% of countries contributing to a safe space.

-      Scandinavian countries emerge as best practice examples on the journey to safe space

Notes to Editors

1. All data in the GAPFRAME comes from trustworthy and publicly available sources.
2. A comprehensive explanation of our methodology is available on gapframe.org - methodology
3. The online tool, GAPFRAME.org, offers the ability to view the data in multiple ways; by country, by region, by dimensions and by issue.

Media Enquiries

For more information or to arrange an interview or demo of the GAPFRAME online tool, please contact:

Belinda Sadouk:  +41 79 236 6307 or via email: belinda.sadouk@bsl-lausanne.ch

Belinda Sadouk
***@bsl-lausanne.ch
Source:
Email:***@bsl-lausanne.ch Email Verified
Tags:SDGs Sustainability
Industry:Environment
Location:Lausanne - Vaud - Switzerland
Subject:Reports
