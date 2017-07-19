 
July 2017
Aroma Bravo to Give 10% Discount on French Roast Gourmet Coffee Beans

Fans of the Nevada-based company's French roast coffee will soon be getting a 10% discount on their purchase.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A spokesperson for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea made an important announcement earlier today. The beverage company revealed its plan to hold a special 10% off sale on its French roast gourmet coffee, much to the delight of dark roast coffee lovers on Amazon.com.

Just a few weeks ago, Aroma Bravo hosted a Prime Sale on its medium dark roast coffee for three days. The event attracted multiple orders, especially from customers who prefer medium roasted coffee. This time around, the sale will be focused on the brand's French roast coffee in order to cater to dark roast coffee fans.

"We got a huge boost in sales thanks to our medium dark roast coffee promo. The customer feedback was very positive, with many saying how much they've enjoyed the mild aroma and mellow chocolatey flavor of our Honduras coffee beans. However, some people were asking if we're also going to have a sale on our French roast. After giving it some thought, we've decided to give it a go," the spokesperson said.

The said French roast coffee comprises of organic Arabica beans that are directly sourced from Marcala—the best coffee-producing region of Honduras. They are then shipped to the USA to be handled by Aroma Bravo's expert roasters.

"The best coffee beans deserve the best roasters, that's why our professionals handle the beans with great care. The beans go through a strict selection process so that only the best ones are used. Then we roast them in very small batches until they reach a shiny dark brown color. The result is a true French roast with a dark full flavor, charming boldness and bittersweet taste. This coffee is our signature Aroma Bravo French Roast Coffee which we've especially created for all dark roast fans to enjoy," added the spokesperson.

As of now, Aroma Bravo is busy preparing the details for its upcoming 10% off French roast sale. The promo will be launched sometime soon but in the meantime, customers can learn more about the French roast coffee at https://www.amazon.com/French-Roast-Coffee-Beans-Flavored....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo sources only the best coffee beans from Honduras to create an impressive lineup of gourmet coffees. Roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
