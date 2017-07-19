News By Tag
Mayor Goodman To Attend Ribbon Cutting for NEW Variety Early Learning Center Lorenzi Campus
Former Nevada State Museum building at Lorenzi Park Is the New Home of Las Vegas' Oldest Early Learning Center. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other officials to attend official ribbon cutting celebration.
Variety Early Learning Center has been serving the needs of working Las Vegas families since 1955. In 2012 A comprehensive site search for a new campus in the Downtown Las Vegas area was conducted by the Variety Early Learning Center and VELC received a "First Place Award" in response to a Request for Proposals issued by the City of Las Vegas for the adaptive re-use of the former Nevada State Museum facility located at Lorenzi Park, Las Vegas, Nevada. The retrofitted museum building will now serve as the 62-Year-old Las Vegas Early Learning Center's home and is a state of the art facility for children.
"We are so pleased to be able to expand our Variety Early Learning Center education program for our children in the Southern Nevada community and we are pleased to work in partnership with the City of Las Vegas" according to Mr. Mark Coleman, Chairman, Variety Early Learning Center Board of Directors.
Currently the school serves about 125 children at its current location and has is expected to double its enrollment at the new site. With an annual operational budget of approximately $1 million the school is supported by grants, private donations and tuition, which is charged on a sliding scale.
The new campus will include the following educational programs:
Services Provided
Daily breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack.
Naptime, indoor and outdoor play.
Structured and self-choice creative activities.
Group activities
Free resources and trainings for families.
Early Childhood Development Program
Pre-K, Early Learning and EHS programs.
Age appropriate curriculum, observations and assessments.
STEM, social, emotional, language and literacy skills
Self-help and computer readiness skills.
About Variety Early Learning Center:
By way of background, in 1955, the Variety Club of Southern Nevada Tent 39
recognized the need for a day home that would care for children of working
mothers. Through their efforts and with support of local hotel owners and entertainers, their vision became reality.
The Divine Providence Variety Day Home opened doors in 1956 and was the first of its kind in Las Vegas. Tent 39 chose the Sisters of the Holy Family to operate the Day Home, which eventually became the independent, non-sectarian, not-for-profit known today as Variety Early Learning Center. Community need grew over the years and led to the Center expanding its services. Today, the Variety Early Learning Center is consistently recognized for its academic excellence and its commitment to the community to provide affordable, high quality early education for the children and their families. www.varietyearlylearningcenter.com
Media Contact
Cristina Reding, Secretary Board of Directors
702-807-4543
***@yahoo.com
