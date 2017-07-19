 
Industry News





Mayor Goodman To Attend Ribbon Cutting for NEW Variety Early Learning Center Lorenzi Campus

Former Nevada State Museum building at Lorenzi Park Is the New Home of Las Vegas' Oldest Early Learning Center. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other officials to attend official ribbon cutting celebration.
 
 
Variety Early Learning Center Las Vegas, Nevada
 
LAS VEGAS - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Variety Early Learning Center is pleased to announce that it will open the doors of its NEW Lorenzi campus to the public on Monday, July 31st, with an official ribbon cutting with the City of Las Vegas on August 9th at 1pm.  The new campus is located at 700 Twin Lakes Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107.  The ribbon cutting will be the first chance for the public to see the new facility since its renovation.  Parents will be able to see the new facility at the Open House on Saturday, July 29th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Variety Early Learning Center has been serving the needs of working Las Vegas families since 1955.  In 2012 A comprehensive site search for a new campus in the Downtown Las Vegas area was conducted by the Variety Early Learning Center and VELC received a "First Place Award" in response to a Request for Proposals issued by the City of Las Vegas for the adaptive re-use of the former Nevada State Museum facility located at Lorenzi Park, Las Vegas, Nevada.  The retrofitted museum building will now serve as the 62-Year-old Las Vegas Early Learning Center's home and is a state of the art facility for children.

"We are so pleased to be able to expand our Variety Early Learning Center education program for our children in the Southern Nevada community and we are pleased to work in partnership with the City of Las Vegas" according to Mr. Mark Coleman, Chairman, Variety Early Learning Center Board of Directors.

Currently the school serves about 125 children at its current location and has is expected to double its enrollment at the new site.  With an annual operational budget of approximately $1 million the school is supported by grants, private donations and tuition, which is charged on a sliding scale.

The new campus will include the following educational programs:

Services Provided

Daily breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack.

Naptime, indoor and outdoor play.

Structured and self-choice creative activities.

Group activities

Free resources and trainings for families.

Early Childhood Development Program

Pre-K, Early Learning and EHS programs.

Age appropriate curriculum, observations and assessments.

STEM, social, emotional, language and literacy skills

Self-help and computer readiness skills.

About Variety Early Learning Center:

By way of background, in 1955, the Variety Club of Southern Nevada Tent 39
recognized the need for a day home that would care for children of working
mothers.  Through their efforts and with support of local hotel owners and entertainers, their vision became reality.

The Divine Providence Variety Day Home opened doors in 1956 and was the first of its kind in Las Vegas. Tent 39 chose the Sisters of the Holy Family to operate the Day Home, which eventually became the independent, non-sectarian, not-for-profit known today as Variety Early Learning Center. Community need grew over the years and led to the Center expanding its services.   Today, the Variety Early Learning Center is consistently recognized for its academic excellence and its commitment to the community to provide affordable, high quality early education for the children and their families. www.varietyearlylearningcenter.com

