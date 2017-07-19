Carlton Court Announces Breakfast Hampers for All Their Guests

Carlton Court adds another feather to its cap in providing great hospitality to its guests with the announcement of a breakfast hamper every morning.

-- In a bid to be the go-to accommodation choice in London, Carlton Court announced breakfast hampers for all its guests. The hamper is inclusive and a part of their accommodation package. The guests will not have to pay anything extra for using this service. Moreover, guests will be able to enjoy a scrumptious and hearty breakfast everyday of their London stay.The CEO of Carlton Court says, "We have already set a benchmark with our well-furnishedthat come equipped with everything that guests require for a comfortable stay. By introducing a breakfast hamper, we merely hope to take our services to a new level". He further added, "We want our guests to feel that they are at home when they choose us as their accommodation partner in London. But, we also want them to enjoy 5-star services and this is how the concept for the breakfast hamper was born. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we want our guests to be well-fed so that they will have the energy to explore and experience everything that London has to offer".A spokesperson for the company gave further details about the breakfast hamper saying, "We take hospitality very seriously. We want our guests to feel our passion and dedication through what we we are offering in our breakfast hamper. The hamper is going to consist of all types of coffee or a Nespresso machine, a selection of teas, cold drinks, milk, fresh bread, a selection of cereals, fresh pastries and baked goods, jam, honey, butter, marmalade and fresh eggs. We have decided that we will even provide porridge, upon request".Carlton Court aims to make every day of your stay start on a high note with its delicious breakfast hamper.Carlton Court is one the preferred provider of luxurious serviced apartments in London. The apartments enjoy a central location and come with all the modern amenities and facilities that guests need to feel at home. Their aim is to become the ultimate accommodation choice for both leisure and business travellers.Carlton Court 10 Down Street, MayfairLondon, W1J 7AL, UK