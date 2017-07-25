News By Tag
eScan's Corporate 360 bags AV Comparatives' "Real World" Protection Test Certification
eScan - the Enterprise Security Solution provider has received the most sought after AV-Comparatives' "Real World" Protection Test certification for eScan Corporate 360.
The "Real World" Protection test by AV Comparatives evaluated the real-time protection capabilities with standard default settings (incl. on-execution protection features) of eScan Corporate 360. The product successfully blocked malware and Trojans infections. It has cleared the rigorous and most comprehensive tests with 398 live cases. These test-cases covered a wide range of current malicious sites and checked the capabilities on real case scenarios for the protection level and product features.
The test environment covered the process of accessing the URL (website), downloading the file, formation of the file on the local hard drive, file access and file execution and the product's ability to protect the PC along with the signature based and heuristic detection abilities. eScan Corporate 360 showed consistent performance in detecting and protecting users from download/installation of rouge software either automatically or by mistake. The product has been awarded for its robustness in protection, its latest features and usability such as web protection and high detection rate without reducing the system performance.
On receiving this award, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "With the rise in the number of global threats in enterprises and corporate segments, our R&D team is continuously striving hard to stay ahead in providing robust security solutions to defend emerging cyber threats. We are elated to receive the "Real World" Protection certification as an endorsement to our effort in providing advanced level security solutions to protect endpoints and networks."
eScan Corporate 360 is comprehensively layered security solution that allows corporates to manage risk and protect your critical infrastructure efficiently. eScan Management Console (EMC) module has been upgraded with Secure Web Interface that facilitates dynamic security management of the server, endpoints and Mobile devices in the corporate network. It is an excellent combination of advanced and futuristic technologies that is platform agnostic and protects endpoints in the corporate network. It also includes enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution which is specifically designed with an aim to facilitate administrator to remotely monitor, secure and manage all Android-based devices in the network.
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
