KNOLSKAPE Announces the Launch of their New Website
The redesigned website offers visitors richer insights into the company's value proposition and end-to-end talent transformation solutions
KNOLSKAPE's primary objectives of redesigning the website were to increase the visibility of their offerings, simplifying the content, and improved aesthetics. The complete range of talent transformation offerings are now organized under 'Assess', 'Develop' and 'Engage'. The website also offers updated information on news and press releases, client testimonials, management biographies, and career opportunities.
"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand KNOLSKAPE's end-to-end talent transformation solutions," said Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and CEO of KNOLSKAPE. "We believe that this new website will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our solution capabilities."
Visitors will find useful information about the offerings and recent developments on the homepage of the website. Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to foster improved communication. The website will be constantly updated with helpful information including white papers, blogs, newsletters, company announcements and client success stories.
About KNOLSKAPE
KNOLSKAPE provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE helps accelerate learning, and transform employee experience to improve business performance.
More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.
KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.
KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a disruptor in the learning space by Bersin by Deloitte.
Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions
70459 96253 | foram.pandya@
Contact
Hardik Chitroda - 8884445185
***@knolskape.com
Jul 25, 2017