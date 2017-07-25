 
News By Tag
* Simulations
* Learning Development
* Training Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

KNOLSKAPE Announces the Launch of their New Website

The redesigned website offers visitors richer insights into the company's value proposition and end-to-end talent transformation solutions
 
 
KNOLSKAPE Announces the Launch of its New Website
KNOLSKAPE Announces the Launch of its New Website
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Simulations
Learning Development
Training Programs

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Websites

BANGALORE, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- KNOLSKAPE, a leading provider of talent transformation solutions, announced today the launch of their newly revamped website, www.knolskape.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner design, a more engaging user experience, and improved functionality. The new design also allows for streamlined menus, clear navigation, and a responsive layout for both mobile and desktop platforms.

KNOLSKAPE's primary objectives of redesigning the website were to increase the visibility of their offerings, simplifying the content, and improved aesthetics. The complete range of talent transformation offerings are now organized under 'Assess', 'Develop' and 'Engage'. The website also offers updated information on news and press releases, client testimonials, management biographies, and career opportunities.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand KNOLSKAPE's end-to-end talent transformation solutions," said Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and CEO of KNOLSKAPE.  "We believe that this new website will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our solution capabilities."

Visitors will find useful information about the offerings and recent developments on the homepage of the website. Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to foster improved communication. The website will be constantly updated with helpful information including white papers, blogs, newsletters, company announcements and client success stories.

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE helps accelerate learning, and transform employee experience to improve business performance.

More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a disruptor in the learning space by Bersin by Deloitte.

Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions

70459 96253 | foram.pandya@knolskape.com | Contact Us (https://www.knolskape.com/contact/)

Contact
Hardik Chitroda - 8884445185
***@knolskape.com
End
Source:
Email:***@knolskape.com Email Verified
Tags:Simulations, Learning Development, Training Programs
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017
KNOLSKAPE PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share