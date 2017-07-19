News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KritiKal Solutions at DIIA's Regional Activator Conference
The DIIA appreciated the indomitable spirit of the Nation's Defence Industry by setting the example of the Akash Indigenous Missile Program, one of the most successful partnerships in defence manufacturing which comprised of an eco-system of 270 industry partners. Triggered by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call to move India from being a defence importing country to defence exporting nation, the DIIA panel members stressed on the agenda and discussed the way forward for greater participation of MSMEs in the Defence Vertical.
Building alliances, imbuing the theme of self-reliance, the KritiKal team focused on every tidbit of the discussion happening around the challenges that MSMEs are facing in dealing with the Govt. under the Defence and Aerospace sectors and noted the suggestions and propositions to incorporate changes.
Filled with motivation and inspiration at the event, Ms. Prachi expressed that "attending the regional activator conference was an exciting and thought-provoking for me. I was enthralled when Dr. Shubha V. (CSIR-NAL) talked about her experience of developing the product - DRISHTI (Visibility Measuring System) and about her struggle to get it accepted by the IGI Airport which was using an imported system for the same. Highlighting the benefits of a 100% indigenous development over an imported system, she infused in the audience - the inspiration that nothing is impossible and powerful products can be developed without stepping out from India."
Ms. Prachi also added that "the conference gave a unique experience with the key ideas of promoting indigenization in our nation. For KritiKal, it's a great opportunity to gain knowledge about the latest invention in our Defence Segment & meet with Defence Role-models & MSME visionaries and representatives of great organizations such as TPSED, Tejas Networks, L&T, National Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS). Also, it proves to be a great platform for seeking collaboration to expand business growth as well as go forward on the 'Make In India' Mission".
About KritiKal
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14+ years, we have contributed to 50+ Innovations/
Visit website at- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com
Media Contact
KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
***@kritikalsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse