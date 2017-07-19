 
News By Tag
* Product Engineering
* Defence Industry
* Embedded Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

KritiKal Solutions at DIIA's Regional Activator Conference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Product Engineering
Defence Industry
Embedded Systems

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- KritiKal Solutions, a dynamic and rapidly growing technology firm, attended the Regional Activator Conference organized by Defence Industry and Innovators Association (DIIA) at Bangalore on July 8, 2017. To support the 'Make In India' Mission and help indigenization flourish, the conference emphasized on the role of MSMEs that have helped script various success stories by combining the strengths of industry leaders, scholars, and the Government itself. One of the senior-most representatives from KritiKal Solutions, Ms. Prachi Kalra, Business Head for South India, took part in the discussion and brought KritiKal to the Limelight, helping unleash its potential to be a strong contributor to this transformation.


The DIIA appreciated the indomitable spirit of the Nation's Defence Industry by setting the example of the Akash Indigenous Missile Program, one of the most successful partnerships in defence manufacturing which comprised of an eco-system of 270 industry partners. Triggered by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call to move India from being a defence importing country to defence exporting nation, the DIIA panel members stressed on the agenda and discussed the way forward for greater participation of MSMEs in the Defence Vertical.

Building alliances, imbuing the theme of self-reliance, the KritiKal team focused on every tidbit of the discussion happening around the challenges that MSMEs are facing in dealing with the Govt. under the Defence and Aerospace sectors and noted the suggestions and propositions to incorporate changes.
Filled with motivation and inspiration at the event, Ms. Prachi expressed that "attending the regional activator conference was an exciting and thought-provoking for me. I was enthralled when Dr. Shubha V. (CSIR-NAL) talked about her experience of developing the product - DRISHTI (Visibility Measuring System) and about her struggle to get it accepted by the IGI Airport which was using an imported system for the same. Highlighting the benefits of a 100% indigenous development over an imported system, she infused in the audience - the inspiration that nothing is impossible and powerful products can be developed without stepping out from India."

Ms. Prachi also added that "the conference gave a unique experience with the key ideas of promoting indigenization in our nation. For KritiKal, it's a great opportunity to gain knowledge about the latest invention in our Defence Segment & meet with Defence Role-models & MSME visionaries and representatives of great organizations such as TPSED, Tejas Networks, L&T, National Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS). Also, it proves to be a great platform for seeking collaboration to expand business growth as well as go forward on the 'Make In India' Mission".

About KritiKal
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14+ years, we have contributed to 50+ Innovations/Products in domains like Automotive, Health & Wellness, Energy, Consumer Electronics, Wearables and Traffic/City Surveillance.

Visit website at- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com

Media Contact
KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
***@kritikalsolutions.com
End
Source:KritiKal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@kritikalsolutions.com
Posted By:***@kritikalsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Product Engineering, Defence Industry, Embedded Systems
Industry:Technology
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kritikal Solutons Pvt. ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share