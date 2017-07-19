Jade Global Successfully Migrates SUMEC® North America to Oracle Cloud

SUMEC NA Chose Jade Global to implement Oracle ERP, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Cloud; Jade reduced implementation timeframe by more than 40%.

Contact

Jade Global

Manoj P

***@jadeglobal.com Jade GlobalManoj P

End

-- Jade Global Inc., a Cloud-focused integration, consulting services & IT outsourcing company, today announced the successful implementation of Oracle ERP, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Cloud at SUMEC North America.SUMEC wanted to improve their operational efficiencies and standardize their business processes across multiple nation-wide divisions. They chose Jade Global, an Oracle Platinum Cloud Standard Partner, to accomplish the implementation due to Jade's deep Oracle product knowledge and process expertise in Cloud migration and supply chain optimizationThrough close partnership with Oracle, Jade proposed and implemented the best in class Oracle Cloud Financials, Procurement and SCM applications for their Firman Equipment Inc (Power), Sumec N.A (Solar), Merotec Inc (Tools) and Paragon Luxury Wheels Inc. (Wheels) Business divisions. Jade Global provided a solution to streamline and standardize SUMEC's key business functions across its North American divisions, providing them significant cost savings through shared support and backend operations, and a high degree of scalability in their product offerings. With an aggressive timeline of only four months to complete the project, Jade moved SUMEC's applications to the Cloud quickly and efficiently, leveraging their best practices, prebuilt methodologies and project artifacts.Alex Levran, the President and CEO of SUMEC North America said, "Jade Global moved our applications to Oracle Cloud by configuring our distinct supply chain processes for each of our divisions and product lines. At the same time, Jade helped us implement the standardized financial processes leading to back office operational efficiencies". Levran added, "Jade's in-depth understanding of our industry and complex supply chain management helped us migrate quickly and efficiently. This Cloud migration improved our market focus, customer service and profitability. Jade Global, with their deep expertise in Oracle Cloud, guided us through the successful implementation at every step. We are extremely pleased with their level of commitment to optimize our investment in Oracle Cloud".Raja Sekhar, Associate Vice President of Jade Global and head of Jade's Oracle practice said, "We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with SUMEC on establishing robust systems in Oracle Cloud using Oracle's Modern Best Practice framework. It was a great team effort where both SUMEC and Jade worked towards a shared objective, which was one of the key reasons for success. Our strong conviction in the Oracle SaaS platform and our continuous investments in Oracle Cloud enabled us to cut down the implementation timeframe by more than 40% from a typical Cloud implementation."Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Partner Cloud Standard and a Cloud-focused integration, consulting services & IT outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. It is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego and Atlanta in US; Reading in UK and Pune, Hyderabad & Noida in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade Global's team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive our customers' long term growth and success. Know more about Jade Global, please visit: www.jadeglobal.comSINOMACH, SUMEC's parent company, ranked 293rd in the 2016 Global Fortune 500 list released in July of 2016. SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co. Ltd is the subsidiary of SUMEC GROUP which was founded in 1978, and is now the largest import and export corporation in China. SUMEC specializes in the design and manufacture of garden tools, high pressure washer and power tools, a product range that can be found in more than 60 countries.