News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jade Global Successfully Migrates SUMEC® North America to Oracle Cloud
SUMEC NA Chose Jade Global to implement Oracle ERP, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Cloud; Jade reduced implementation timeframe by more than 40%.
SUMEC wanted to improve their operational efficiencies and standardize their business processes across multiple nation-wide divisions. They chose Jade Global, an Oracle Platinum Cloud Standard Partner, to accomplish the implementation due to Jade's deep Oracle product knowledge and process expertise in Cloud migration and supply chain optimization
Through close partnership with Oracle, Jade proposed and implemented the best in class Oracle Cloud Financials, Procurement and SCM applications for their Firman Equipment Inc (Power), Sumec N.A (Solar), Merotec Inc (Tools) and Paragon Luxury Wheels Inc. (Wheels) Business divisions. Jade Global provided a solution to streamline and standardize SUMEC's key business functions across its North American divisions, providing them significant cost savings through shared support and backend operations, and a high degree of scalability in their product offerings. With an aggressive timeline of only four months to complete the project, Jade moved SUMEC's applications to the Cloud quickly and efficiently, leveraging their best practices, prebuilt methodologies and project artifacts.
Alex Levran, the President and CEO of SUMEC North America said, "Jade Global moved our applications to Oracle Cloud by configuring our distinct supply chain processes for each of our divisions and product lines. At the same time, Jade helped us implement the standardized financial processes leading to back office operational efficiencies"
Raja Sekhar, Associate Vice President of Jade Global and head of Jade's Oracle practice said, "We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with SUMEC on establishing robust systems in Oracle Cloud using Oracle's Modern Best Practice framework. It was a great team effort where both SUMEC and Jade worked towards a shared objective, which was one of the key reasons for success. Our strong conviction in the Oracle SaaS platform and our continuous investments in Oracle Cloud enabled us to cut down the implementation timeframe by more than 40% from a typical Cloud implementation."
About Jade Global
Jade Global is an Oracle Platinum Partner Cloud Standard and a Cloud-focused integration, consulting services & IT outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. It is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego and Atlanta in US; Reading in UK and Pune, Hyderabad & Noida in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade Global's team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive our customers' long term growth and success. Know more about Jade Global, please visit: www.jadeglobal.com
About SUMEC
SINOMACH, SUMEC's parent company, ranked 293rd in the 2016 Global Fortune 500 list released in July of 2016. SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co. Ltd is the subsidiary of SUMEC GROUP which was founded in 1978, and is now the largest import and export corporation in China. SUMEC specializes in the design and manufacture of garden tools, high pressure washer and power tools, a product range that can be found in more than 60 countries.
Contact
Jade Global
Manoj P
***@jadeglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse