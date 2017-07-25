News By Tag
Lead with Writing: Leadership Development Firm Expands into Writing Services
Not all leaders are good writers, and not all writers are good leaders, but when good leaders and good writers meet great things happen.
The firm will take an iterative approach to writing projects, so the fixed fee philosophy used in other areas of the practice still apply. "We avoid per word, or per hour pricing because that model often leaves both sides unhappy," explains the founder and owner, Karl Bimshas.
This service will help busy professionals, from small business owners to corporate executives, who have trouble getting the right words from their heads to their mouths and onto the page, the screen, or the stage. Examples include: copywriting for websites, business documents, sales and marketing letters, presentations, scripts, speeches and other ghost writing needs.
In addition to helping leaders communicate better through the written word, the firm also provides author consultation, for writers seeking help with business planning or organizing their next project. "This services easily folds into our existing leadership development business," says Bimshas. "There are several shared attributes between writers and leaders that writers tend to undervalue. Both are creative thinkers who have a burning desire to achieve a goal that sometimes feels elusive. Good writers shape opinions, build a following, cause introspection, and have an uncanny ability to move the spirit, if not the body. That's leadership."
Learn more at http://www.bimshasconsulting.com/
