Customized Android CRM system by CustomSoft

-- Customer relationship management (CRM) is a system for managing a company's interactions with current and future customers.It often involves using technology to organize, automate, and synchronize sales. Organization must keep track of current and future customers to synchronize sales. It is difficult to keep track of customers manually. Customer Relationship Management System helps to keep track of number of leads converted by the employee. This System helps to manage sales. This system is developed in Android.Admin can add user (employee) with his details and will assign unique number to the employee. Employee can contact customers and update details as well as maintain track of follow-ups with the respective customerEmployee Can fix up meetings and update status.Admin can view record of enquiries converted into leads of all the employees to see the sales recordØ Attractive UI and DashboardØ Quick SMS and Email facilityØ Follow up reminder systemØ Meeting SchedulerØ ReportsØ Discounts and offersØ Profit or Loss calculation based on leadsØ Secured accountØ Compatible with all devicesØ Payment GatewayØ Review and feedbackCustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com Or send your requirements in info@custom- soft.com