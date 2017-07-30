News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Unity Rally - Gorkhaland 30th July 2017
"A Global rally on July 30th 2017, spanning 5 continents and over 100 towns/cities."
[Raleigh,Sunday July 30th 2017]: For 110 years of struggle, the Gorkhas of India, particularly those resident in the northern districts of West Bengal, have sought their own administrative set-up. This has, in contemporary times, led to the demand for the separate state of Gorkhaland in the Indian Union. The current stage of the movement for Gorkhaland has gained massive support not only across India, also the world. To endorse the right of the Gorkhas of India to a state under the Constitution of India, global non-partisan people will carry out a support march in over a hundred towns and cities across six continents on July 30 at. approx. 10:00 am
Among the cities where the march will be held are San Francisco, New York, Munich, London, Hague, Paris, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.
It will also be an occasion of solidarity from across the world against the brutalities the peaceful protestors of Darjeeling hills and adjoining areas are facing at the hand of the state. A coordinator of the march says, "We are not affiliated to any political party but feel the pains of our people back home. With this single world rally, we will all march together as one, united by the common cause of Gorkhaland. [...] We will march to lend our voices to our brothers and sisters back home. We will march for the dreams and aspirations of our ancestors, our children [...] and our identity."
The Gorkhas have been in India for over a century and a half, since the British Raj era. But seventy years after Independence, their aspirations continue to be suppressed, the latest being the forceful imposition of Bangla (predominant language spoken across West Bengal) on the Nepali speaking community of the Darjeeling hills, Dooars and Terai, where ironically, Nepali is the official language. This is not the first time that such a hegemonic regime has been sought to deal with the people of this region who fight for the democratic right to determine themselves.
The Gorkhas have lost over 1200 souls in the last mass movement in 1986 fighting against exploitation at the hands of a Government leagues away in Kolkata oblivious of ground realities. Following the latest protests against linguistic oppression, West Bengal Government, deployed hordes Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) militia to "control" this protest. In less than a month, these forces have killed nine unarmed civilians in cold blood and critically injured many more. The West Bengal State has openly violated basic human rights of the citizens of Darjeeling. To list a few, it has barred internet access across The Hills, shut down local news bodies operating in Darjeeling, blocked supplies and ration entering The Hills. Amidst this humanitarian crisis, the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi and the Central Government have remained silent spectators. The Centre has yet to redress or even acknowledge the atrocities being committed by the WB Government.
The forthcoming global rally, as a united gesture from all the Gorkha people around the world, aims to achieve 3 objectives:
1. Representation of all Gorkhas as a united community isolated from political endorsements.
2. Righteous examination of the situation of Darjeeling and transitional justice to the martyrs of the movement. Read more on - http://www.gorkhalandunited.org/
3. Initiation of a project to start fund rasing for the people of The Hills facing acute shortage of food and
basic amenities.
The Global Gorkha Unity March will be a peaceful and an apolitical procession to condemn the atrocities the Gorkhas of Darjeeling, Dooars and Terai are facing.
The Raleigh March will gather in front of the State Capitol (south side) facing the Fayetteville St in Downtown Raleigh at 10:30 AM. Along with the peaceful rally, we aim to incorporate music and do some storytelling to create awareness on this pressing issue from the region.
FB Event for Raleigh: https://www.facebook.com/
Link to all the events around the world: http://www.gorkhalandunited.org/
For Further details contact:
Manish Chhettri, Manish.chhetri@
Dipendra Shrestha, dipendrash@gmail.com (mailto:dipendrash@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse