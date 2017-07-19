News By Tag
Albemarle Corporation's (ALB) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Eduard Steinbach Plc
Senior Research Analyst Alec Morgan leads move as Albemarle prepares to release Q2 Earnings
ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle Corporation from $100.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.80.
Albemarle Corporation opened at 117.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $119.00.
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $722.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle Corporation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,287,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,298,083,000 after buying an additional 725,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 2,805.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $877,947,000 after buying an additional 8,024,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,356,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $671,675,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,705,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $602,763,000 after buying an additional 702,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,269,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $239,703,000 after buying an additional 84,189 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
