Industry News





New Television Series Based on Novels by Harlan Coben

Eight Series Episodes Based on Harlan Coben Stories Coming to Netflix
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Series filming has begun on an upcoming television drama series, SAFE, created by crime author Harlan Coben.  The series is a co-production between Canal Plus and Netfilx.  Canal Plus will be airing the show in France and Netflix will be streaming the show internationally outside of France.

The series began filming in July of this year and will consist of eight episodes.  Scheduled premiere is sometime in 2018. The series will star Michael C. Hall and Amanda Abbington

If you are a Harlan Coben fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single one of his novels.  And now is the perfect time to catch up on the ones you may have missed. This is why the staff at Best Reading Order have put together a book which lists all the novels and stories in the best reading order with short descriptions of each.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Harlan Coben story in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Harlan Coben fans no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle (or other E-Reader)
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Harlan Coben books and stories. Use your E-Reader highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Harlan Coben fan.

