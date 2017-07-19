News By Tag
Why Crypto-Professionals, Family Offices & Bitcoin Investors attended CoinAgenda Europe Conference
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, speaks at the "CoinAgenda Europe: Bitcoin & Digital Currency Investors Conference" in Barcelona, Spain
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake was one of the conference speakers. He says, "Two hundred and twenty participants came together from all over Europe to discuss the currency and initial coin offering. Developments and eagerness to jump into this bandwagon of raising capital from the public are a direct correlation with the crowdfunding compliance and explosion we saw back in 2011 and 2012 under the JOBS Act. LDJ Capital is investing a couple of millions in this space. LDJcrypto, my own firm, is structuring an insured crypto-currency acquisition and asset management company for Wall Street, institutions globally and for our family office relationships."
The three-day event began with an opening party for all attendees including the sponsors and speakers. The conference featured exhibits, panel discussions, and startup presentations. There were also networking breaks to give the attendees a chance to connect and enhance their network. A CoinAgenda Europe legendary dinner and a closing party were held to conclude the second and third day, respectively. Some of the topics discussed were public blockchains and the enterprise: will it drive demand; family offices read the tea leaves: how much investment, how soon; the new disruptors: how successful ICOs can challenge the Bitcoin-ethereum duopoly; building your community, building your token; and token sale best practices.
Other speakers and panelists were:
Albert Castellana, Council Member, NEM Foundation
Dominik Zynis, Co-Founder, Wings
Enda Crowley, Marketing Director, Skycoin
Farley Duval, Founder, White Bull
Ivo Georgiev, CEO, AdEx, Stremio
Jani Valjavec, Co-Founder, Iconomi
Moe Levin, Founder, Keynote
Pavlo Tanasyuk, Founder/CEO, BlockVerify
Sasha Ivanov, Founder, Waves Platform
Consultations network was the platinum sponsor for this conference. The gold sponsors were Propy and Coin Circle. AlphaBit, Omega One, and Wings were the silver sponsors. The presenting and section sponsors included Greeneum, PopChest, Winding Tree. Moneymailme, Aurus, and Krowd Mentor were some of the opening party sponsors.
