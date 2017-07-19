News By Tag
Getting you a step closer to Latin America
For the first edition, all new customers that advertise in the magazine will obtain 70% off, website presence and 5 printed copies of the magazine.
Danta Group LLC is very excited about this new product that will bring the customers one step closer to Latin America and the richness of the culture. As well will bring Latin America closer to what is happening in the world.
The quality of the magazine is exceptional and has an honest eye for the different aspect of the culture in the region.
The magazine will be online and in printed format as well. It will be supported with a podcast.
About Danta Group LLC:
Based in Houston Texas, Danta Group LLC specializes in driving sales and marketing campaigns in more than one country, working closely with small business and limited budget.
Jose Alejandro Hernandez
Danta Group LLC
Visit http://www.dtgp.co for more information.
Visit http://www.mashimon.net for details
Phone: +1 (800) 311-7052
jose@dtgp.co
Contact
Jose Alejandro Hernandez
***@dtgp.co
