News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Pre-Incorporation Advice for Hong Kong Company
Although Hong Kong is ranked highly on the ease of doing business index and the incorporation of an entity is generally a straight-forward and fast process, in the context of international businesses and cross-border transactions, the corporate structure often requires further consideration of matters such as funding, operation, transfer pricing, intra-group transactions, divestment and taxation.
For a limited time only Encore Professional Services Limited will provide free pre-incorporation advice and our experts will be available for a free consultation on queries relating to pre-incorporation planning, corporate structuring, compliance requirements, accounting, employment and tax matters.
Contact us at http://encorepro.com/
http://encorepro.com/
Contact
Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse