 
News By Tag
* Hong Kong
* Company
* Incorporation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Central
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Free Pre-Incorporation Advice for Hong Kong Company

 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Establishing a business entity in Hong Kong requires pre-incorporation thoughts. We at Encore Professional Services Limited are here to help entrepreneurs, business owners and executives take these considerations to establish the right business structure in an international and cross-border context with practical advice.

Although Hong Kong is ranked highly on the ease of doing business index and the incorporation of an entity is generally a straight-forward and fast process, in the context of international businesses and cross-border transactions, the corporate structure often requires further consideration of matters such as funding, operation, transfer pricing, intra-group transactions, divestment and taxation.

For a limited time only Encore Professional Services Limited will provide free pre-incorporation advice and our experts will be available for a free consultation on queries relating to pre-incorporation planning, corporate structuring, compliance requirements, accounting, employment and tax matters.

Contact us at http://encorepro.com/ to arrange an appointment.

http://encorepro.com/company-formation-hong-kong

Contact
Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@encorepro.com
Posted By:***@encorepro.com Email Verified
Tags:Hong Kong, Company, Incorporation
Industry:Business
Location:Central - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Encore Professional Services Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share