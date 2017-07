Free Pre-Incorporation Advice for Hong Kong Company

Contact

Encore Professional Services Limited

***@encorepro.com Encore Professional Services Limited

End

-- Establishing a business entity in Hong Kong requires pre-incorporation thoughts. We at Encore Professional Services Limited are here to help entrepreneurs, business owners and executives take these considerations to establish the right business structure in an international and cross-border context with practical advice.Although Hong Kong is ranked highly on the ease of doing business index and the incorporation of an entity is generally a straight-forward and fast process, in the context of international businesses and cross-border transactions, the corporate structure often requires further consideration of matters such as funding, operation, transfer pricing, intra-group transactions, divestment and taxation.For a limited time only Encore Professional Services Limited will provide free pre-incorporation advice and our experts will be available for a free consultation on queries relating to pre-incorporation planning, corporate structuring, compliance requirements, accounting, employment and tax matters.Contact us at http://encorepro.com/ to arrange an appointment.http://encorepro.com/company-formation-hong-kong