- - -
July 2017
B2BRAZIL and Manna announce the launch of a China-Brazil trade service center

Brazil's largest b2b trade portal and china's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to facilitate and grow b2b trade between china and brazil.
 
 
Listed Under

SAO PAULO, Brazil - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. and B2Brazil LLC (together, "B2Brazil") and Dalian Manna Enterprise Service Co. ("Manna") have signed a joint venture agreement for the purpose of facilitating and supporting B2B trade transactions between Brazilian and Chinese enterprises. B2Brazil operates Brazil's largest B2B trade portal, having registered more than 30,000 buyers and sellers comprised primarily of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). China is Brazil's largest trading partner and B2Brazil's largest source of non-Brazilian members. The purpose of the joint venture is to create an offline B2B Trade Center that will facilitate, support and grow the online flow of transactions between Chinese and Brazilian companies.

The B2B Trade Center will be operated through B2Brazil's São Paulo Head Office. SMEs encounter multiple barriers in participating in online B2B trade including language, cultural and legal barriers, and need help in order to overcome these barriers. The main function of the B2B Trade Center will be to facilitate and support this online deal flow to close and effectuate transactions through offline services, including assistance with communications, contracts, financing, logistics and so forth. Apart from this, the B2B Trade Center will also provide trade services such as product sourcing, matchmaking, supporting sales trips, and inspection services on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to help Brazilian companies grow their business in China and to help Chinese companies grow their business in Brazil.

"We are connecting many Brazilian and Chinese companies together online to buy and sell products, however, some companies need more than just an online connection", said John Gardiner, the Director of International at B2Brazil. "The B2B Trade Center will complement our leading online service by helping companies who meet online to close their deals offline."

"The B2B Trade Center will benefit both Brazilian and Chinese SMEs", said Alexandre Martins, the Director of Brazil at B2Brazil. "We will help Brazilian sellers to close their transactions with Chinese buyers and will have the support of our partner Manna to help navigate business with China."

"Entering into this joint venture for Brazil fits our expansion strategy," said Frank Sun, the Managing Director of Manna. "Brazil is a very important country for Chinese enterprises and now we can facilitate Chinese trade from both China and from Brazil."


About B2Brazil

B2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com) is a leading marketplace focused on promoting business-to-business (or B2B) contacts and transactions between Brazilian companies and companies in the rest of the world. B2Brazil is the solution for firms wishing to expand their business in an effective and efficient manner, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients. The core business is an important facilitator of trade between Brazil and the world through its multi-lingual online directories and marketplaces in English, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese. Member-company hotsites are published in the four languages and communications between buyers and sellers are automatically translated. Buyers from 200 countries use B2Brazil.com's services to obtain product and company information to help them buy, sell and source products and services.

About Manna

Manna (www.mannaren.com) is a distinguished cross-border e-commerce service provider of whole industry chain, which based on cross-border e-commerce parks operation and took advantages of international E-logistics platform and cross-border e-commerce comprehensive service platform to provide online\offline integrated solutions. By now, the company is operating several cross-border e-commerce parks as well as online platform officially put into use in these multiple provinces by serving over ten thousand enterprises. Manna gradually set up cross-border e-commerce ecosystem according to needs of the enterprises. Effectively combine offline park operation, logistics, warehousing, international exhibitions, business matchmaking, and talent training with online cross-border e-commerce B2B/B2C international channels matching, logistics service, customs clearance service, tax refund service, financial service for Chinese enterprises "Go Outside" and international business "Came Inside" to provide one-stop convenient and efficient integrated service.

