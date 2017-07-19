News By Tag
B2BRAZIL and Manna announce the launch of a China-Brazil trade service center
Brazil's largest b2b trade portal and china's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to facilitate and grow b2b trade between china and brazil.
The B2B Trade Center will be operated through B2Brazil's São Paulo Head Office. SMEs encounter multiple barriers in participating in online B2B trade including language, cultural and legal barriers, and need help in order to overcome these barriers. The main function of the B2B Trade Center will be to facilitate and support this online deal flow to close and effectuate transactions through offline services, including assistance with communications, contracts, financing, logistics and so forth. Apart from this, the B2B Trade Center will also provide trade services such as product sourcing, matchmaking, supporting sales trips, and inspection services on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to help Brazilian companies grow their business in China and to help Chinese companies grow their business in Brazil.
"We are connecting many Brazilian and Chinese companies together online to buy and sell products, however, some companies need more than just an online connection", said John Gardiner, the Director of International at B2Brazil. "The B2B Trade Center will complement our leading online service by helping companies who meet online to close their deals offline."
"The B2B Trade Center will benefit both Brazilian and Chinese SMEs", said Alexandre Martins, the Director of Brazil at B2Brazil. "We will help Brazilian sellers to close their transactions with Chinese buyers and will have the support of our partner Manna to help navigate business with China."
"Entering into this joint venture for Brazil fits our expansion strategy," said Frank Sun, the Managing Director of Manna. "Brazil is a very important country for Chinese enterprises and now we can facilitate Chinese trade from both China and from Brazil."
