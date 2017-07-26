News By Tag
The 2017 Miss Compton Pageant Scheduled for August 5th
Who will become Miss Compton 2017? Join us August 5th at Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center for the debut of this year's Miss Compton!
Sponsorship Opportunities and Appearance Bookings available. Please contact info@misscompton.com
A total of nine contestants are vying for the title of Miss Compton and five contestants for Miss Teen Compton. Contestants for Miss Compton are between the ages of 18-26. Miss Teen Compton contestants are between the ages of 14-18. Each contestant will compete in the categories of Interview, Swimsuit and Evening Gown.
"I cannot begin to express the amount of love and encouragement that I've received from my community. It has been an honor to represent our community as Miss Compton, says Stephanie Viscarra, Miss Compton 2015-2016. "In the past year, I have enjoyed meeting and learning so much about the talented and successful individuals and businesses in the community."
In it's sixth year, the Miss Compton Pageant was resumed in 2011 by that year's winner Shanice McKinley Reed.
"The goal of the Miss Compton Pageant is to provide a platform for young women to showcase their community in a positive light and to open up many other opportunities for inner-city youth," says Shanice McKinley Reed, Director and Producer of the Miss Compton Pageant.
Titleholders of the Miss Compton & Miss Teen Compton, Teen Compton will win a $1,000 scholarship. They will also win a chance to represent their local community through various appearances, parades and exposure opportunities during the one-year reign. They will also win the chance to be featured in a magazine spread, a photo shoot, and modeling opportunities, crown and sash.
Other recognitions include Miss Grand Talent, People Choice Award, Miss GPA, Miss Photogenic, Community Service Award, Miss Inspirational, Miss Congeniality.
The community at large can vote for their choice via Facebook, Instagram or via the website.
Contestants for the 2017 Miss Compton include: Stephanie Ibarra, Maliyah Mason, Cynthia Aguilar, Myriah Smiley, Patrice Royal, Tyara Clark, Dajah Bolden, Yoselin Sanchez and Regina Devaughn.
Contestants for the 2017 Miss Teen Compton include: Breyon Harris, Zandra Leflore, Brooklynn Pierson, Aubree Anderson and Lasai Holyfield.
About Miss Compton Pageant
The Miss Compton Pageant, directed by Shanice McKinley Reed, strives to continue to shine a positive light on the City of Compton and inner city communities. Learn more at https://www.misscompton.com/
About SPMG Media
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
Contact
Shanice McKinley Reed
***@misscompton.com
