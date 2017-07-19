News By Tag
BayCoast Bank "Presenting Sponsor" of inaugural Westport Historical Society House Tour
August 6th event to feature seven private homes throughout idyllic South Coast community
The self-guided tour will provide a visit to seven spectacular private homes located throughout the picturesque town of Westport; three homes on Westport Point, two in Westport Harbor and two in South Westport. All are historically significant, beautifully maintained and/or restored and sit on ocean or river view properties.
"The gracious owners of these homes will open their doors and gardens to a limited number of visitors," said Jenny O'Neill, Executive Director of the Westport Historical Society, noting that the tour includes a variety of homes, from grand seaside cottages to historic properties and farms.
"We are so excited and honored to have BayCoast Bank as our 'Presenting Sponsor'; not only will this event provide participants with a wonderful experience of Westport's special history and architecture, it will also serve as a foundation for the ongoing work of the Society," said O'Neill. "The support of BayCoast Bank is a pivotal point for the future role in the community of Westport."
The selected homes were chosen based on their ability to "intrigue, interest and inspire," said Sharon Connors, Chair of the House Tour Committee.
"For those who are new to Westport, we hope this tour serves as a helpful introduction to the culturally rich and architecturally diverse neighborhoods and villages of Westport. For those who have lived here for some time, we hope they will enjoy gaining some new perspective into this very special community," said Connors.
The House Tour will also include a visit to the Westport Art Group studios on Main Road at the Point, according to Charles "Buzzy" Baron, Treasurer of the Westport Historical Society and a member of the House Tour Committee. Weather permitting, members of the art group will do open-air paintings at the seven house locations on the tour, all of which will be exhibited at the studios after 3:00 p.m. that day.
General admission for the Tour is $40; advance tickets can be purchased online at www.wpthistory.org or by calling 508-636-6011. Day of the Tour tickets can be purchased at Partners Village Store, 865 Main Road in Westport.
Proceeds of ticket sales from the House Tour will support the Westport Historical Society's on-going and future programs and will also help maintain the Handy House and the Bell School, both under the auspices of the Society.
"It is our privilege to serve as lead sponsor of this much-anticipated House Tour," said Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank. "The Westport Historical Society consistently fulfills its mission to engage people in and promote the town's rich history and culture; we are certain that all who participate in the Society's inaugural House Tour will come away excited, enriched and enchanted."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
