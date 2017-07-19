News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BayCoast Mortgage Company promotes Cory Roback to AVP – Senior Loan Officer
Roback, who recently joined BayCoast Mortgage, has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry.
A graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass—Amherst, Roback lives in his hometown of Newburyport, Massachusetts, with his wife Amber and their twins.
Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Company, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce Cory's promotion; his industry experience, knowledge and outstanding client service skills makes him an invaluable member of our team."
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing MA, RI, CT, NH, PA, NJ, MD, VA SC, NC and FL, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA, at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA, at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse