 
News By Tag
* BayCoast Mortgage Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Swansea
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


BayCoast Mortgage Company promotes Cory Roback to AVP – Senior Loan Officer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* BayCoast Mortgage Company

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Swansea - Massachusetts - US

SWANSEA, Mass. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC, formerly known as NFC Mortgage, with offices in Westford and Swansea, MA, and a service area including all the East Coast from New England to Florida, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Roback to the position of Assistant Vice President – Senior Loan Officer.

Roback, who recently joined BayCoast Mortgage, has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry.

A graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass—Amherst, Roback lives in his hometown of Newburyport, Massachusetts, with his wife Amber and their twins.

Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Company, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce Cory's promotion; his industry experience, knowledge and outstanding client service skills makes him an invaluable member of our team."

About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)

BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing MA, RI, CT, NH, PA, NJ, MD, VA SC, NC and FL, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA, at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA, at 330 Swansea Mall Drive.  For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.

Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Source:BayCoast Mortgage Company
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share