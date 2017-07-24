News By Tag
Lucky Strike Hosts Kylie Hughes in LA! Win Bowling Credits and Snacks!
You can enjoy the sounds of Kylie Hughes with up to ten friends at Lucky Strike, with free bowling and two rounds of chips and guac!
More about Kylie Hughes:
"The 'Take Me Anywhere' video takes you along on a road trip to some of my favorite places in California and even some places I had never been before," Kylie Hughes told Twist Magazine. The scenic visuals offer fans a look at every side of Cali-living, with mountainside views in Malibu, a stop at Salvation Mountain and a nighttime romp along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I love being outside, I love camping and I love adventuring with my best friend," Kylie explains, "Hopefully we don't make anyone feel like a third wheel."
Working with producer Mike Shimshack, whose previous credits boasts artists like Megan and Liz, Alexz Johnson, and Laura Bell Bundy, Kylie entered the music scene in 2014. Originally from Malibu, California, Kylie Hughes pulled inspiration from the laid-back lifestyle of her home state to produce her first EP.
More about Lucky Strike (Hollywood):
Located smack on the corner of Hollywood & Highland, Lucky Strike Live has rapidly erupted from a hidden bowling alley into Hollywood's underground entertainment hub. Featuring live performances every week by national touring and local artists, Lucky Strike Live's one-of-a-kind blend of edgy steampunk aesthetic, cutting edge lights & sound, gastropub cuisine, and beautifully modern lane design has turned it into a bustling magnet for Hollywood's hippest (and craziest) crowd.
*****Read more about Kylie Hughes at Lucky Strike on 8/3: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
