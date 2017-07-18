News By Tag
John Betancourt Joins LeaderOne Financial Corporation in Brand New Branch near Summerlin, Nevada
"John comes with a strong history in business to business sales and with a magic touch of multiplying production with each company he previously served with. John's easy demeanor wins over anybody he speaks with giving him a sharp advantage over the competition and when matched with his expertise in Business Management, he is rising star that we are happy to work with," says Robert A. Garcia, Branch Manager at LeaderOne Financial.
After obtaining his Master's in Business Administration, John served in several key organization including the Mortgage Guild, Turning Point Debt Settlement, and French Medical Corp, where he honed his skills as a marketing specialist, an effective team leader, and an energetic originator, increasing profits and reducing cost, month after month. These skills combined with his deep knowledge of our mortgage products will serve our clients well and help him succeed with LeaderOne.
"I am very excited to be joining LeaderOne Financial and once again help make people's dreams come true, and not to mention the DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS will make things even more convenient. I'm confident my referral partners will be pleasantly surprised with our speed and efficiency. I simply can't wait, I'm so ready to dive in!" commented John.
About LeaderOne Financial Corporation LeaderOne is proud to be a major contributor to the community as they have assisted over 33,000 families to finance their dream homes as they CELEBRATE THEIR 25TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY this year. LeaderOne has expanded into more than 70 branches nationwide, with over 525 employees. LeaderOne's highly qualified mortgage professionals are currently originating over a billion dollars in mortgages annually and servicing over $600 million in conventional and government loans.
If you are a thinking about buying a home and would like to know what programs can help you reach your goal of homeownership or if you would like to work with us helping our community, you can chat with us online 24/7 at https://goo.gl/
Contact
ROBERT GARCIA
7025786170
***@leader1.com
