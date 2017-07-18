 
News By Tag
* Festival
* Market
* Vintage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Encinitas
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

1st Annual Encinitas Flea Market

The Encinitas Friends of the Arts wants the first event at Pacific View to be centered around items that you love and want to share with others. We want this to be a successful fundraiser too!
 
 
Flea Market Flier 2017 FINAL
Flea Market Flier 2017 FINAL
ENCINITAS, Calif. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dear Artists,

Here is a great opportunity for you to sell vintage and items that intrique outhers. Bring what you have and have fun selling and meeting people.

Encinitas Friends of the Arts is hosting the 1st annual Encinitas Flea Market on Saturday, July 29 from 10am-3pm at the Pacific View Academy of Arts (http://www.eacea.org/the-plan-1/), 608 3rd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. It is a fundraiser for the new arts center!

We wanted our first event at Pacific View to be centered around artists. Clean out your studios and bring your art, vintage and treasures to sell. You can set up a 10' x 10' canopy.Remember "NO" plastic is allowed.  Only recyclabe products.  Please us paper or recycleable bags.

WE ARE OFFERING LOCAL ARTISTS A SPECIAL VENDOR RATE OF ONLY $30(a savings of $45).

Link to the vendor application by emailing any questions to Naimeh at encinitasarts@gmail.com.

A $2.00 donation is accepted for entrance and goes toward funding Pacific View.

We hope to see you at the Market!

Thank you.

Naimeh Tanha,  President, Encinitas Friends of the Arts,

Visit: https://encinitasarts.org/ for more information.

Contact
Naimeh Tanha, President
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Encinitas Friends of the Arts
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Festival, Market, Vintage
Industry:Event
Location:Encinitas - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ArtBuzz1 - the power of communication News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share