1st Annual Encinitas Flea Market
The Encinitas Friends of the Arts wants the first event at Pacific View to be centered around items that you love and want to share with others. We want this to be a successful fundraiser too!
Here is a great opportunity for you to sell vintage and items that intrique outhers. Bring what you have and have fun selling and meeting people.
Encinitas Friends of the Arts is hosting the 1st annual Encinitas Flea Market on Saturday, July 29 from 10am-3pm at the Pacific View Academy of Arts (http://www.eacea.org/
We wanted our first event at Pacific View to be centered around artists. Clean out your studios and bring your art, vintage and treasures to sell. You can set up a 10' x 10' canopy.Remember "NO" plastic is allowed. Only recyclabe products. Please us paper or recycleable bags.
WE ARE OFFERING LOCAL ARTISTS A SPECIAL VENDOR RATE OF ONLY $30(a savings of $45).
Link to the vendor application by emailing any questions to Naimeh at encinitasarts@
A $2.00 donation is accepted for entrance and goes toward funding Pacific View.
We hope to see you at the Market!
Thank you.
Naimeh Tanha, President, Encinitas Friends of the Arts,
Visit: https://encinitasarts.org/
Contact
Naimeh Tanha, President
***@gmail.com
End
