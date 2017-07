1st Annual Encinitas Flea Market

The Encinitas Friends of the Arts wants the first event at Pacific View to be centered around items that you love and want to share with others. We want this to be a successful fundraiser too!

-- Dear Artists,Here is a great opportunity for you to sell vintage and items that intrique outhers. Bring what you have and have fun selling and meeting people.Encinitas Friends of the Arts is hosting the 1st annualonat the Pacific View Academy of Arts (http://www.eacea.org/the-plan-1/), 608 3rd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. It is a fundraiser for the new arts center!We wanted our first event at Pacific View to be centered around artists. Clean out your studios and bring your art, vintage and treasures to sell. You can set up a 10' x 10' canopy.Remember "NO" plastic is allowed. Only recyclabe products. Please us paper or recycleable bags.(a savings of $45).Link to the vendor application by emailing any questions to Naimeh at encinitasarts@gmail.com.A $2.00 donation is accepted for entrance and goes toward funding Pacific View.We hope to see you at the Market!Thank you.Naimeh Tanha, President, Encinitas Friends of the Arts,Visit: https://encinitasarts.org/ for more information.