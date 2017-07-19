 
News By Tag
* Automotive
* Vehicle Transportation
* Moving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Ship Your Car Now: Fast Reliable Auto Transport

Pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Lopez as Director of Dealer Relations
 
 
Ship Your Car Now: fast, reliable auto transport
Ship Your Car Now: fast, reliable auto transport
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- With more than a decade of expert care and high-quality customer service, Ship Your Car Now is an industry leader featuring exceptional domestic and international transport solutions including domestic door-to-door shipment, pickup and delivery + international shipping and oversize vehicles

Ship Your Car Now is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Lopez as Director of Dealer Relations. Lopez has over eight years of experience, and hundreds of dealer relationships, plus 10 years of complete shipping experience from motorcyles, to cars, boats, and heavy equipment.  Lopez. comments, "I can't wait to execute on my plans for the dealers, I believe they are going to really like what SYCN is going to offer."

"We are excited for Alex, he has proven he knows how the dealers operate and what their expectations are.  He is perfect for this role, and we look forward to doubling our dealer footprint in the next 12 to 18 months" states Gavin Kesten, President of ShipYourCarNow.com. "In a sea of options, we provide excellent services but dealers want the wow factor."

Learn more about Ship Your Car Now and corporate policy to provide honest and competitive pricing.
View Quotes instantly online.
Enjoy best industry discounts + money-back guarantee
Discover one of the largest trucker fleets + 5-star review ratings.

Check out our video to learn more:

https://youtu.be/v6MRUmrGlJs



For more information visit our web site www.shipyourcarnow.com (https://shipyourcarnow.com/vehicle-transport-business/) or contact 866-657-0747

Contact
Jeff Stanislow
888.340.4638
***@chiefinternetmarketer.com
End
Source:shipyourcarnow.com
Email:***@chiefinternetmarketer.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Vehicle Transportation, Moving
Industry:Shipping
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share