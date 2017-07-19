Pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Lopez as Director of Dealer Relations

Ship Your Car Now: fast, reliable auto transport

Contact

Jeff Stanislow

888.340.4638

***@chiefinternetmarketer.com Jeff Stanislow888.340.4638

End

-- With more than a decade of expert care and high-quality customer service, Ship Your Car Now is an industry leader featuring exceptional domestic and international transport solutions including domestic door-to-door shipment, pickup and delivery + international shipping and oversize vehiclesShip Your Car Now is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Lopez as Director of Dealer Relations. Lopez has over eight years of experience, and hundreds of dealer relationships, plus 10 years of complete shipping experience from motorcyles, to cars, boats, and heavy equipment. Lopez. comments, "I can't wait to execute on my plans for the dealers, I believe they are going to really like what SYCN is going to offer.""We are excited for Alex, he has proven he knows how the dealers operate and what their expectations are. He is perfect for this role, and we look forward to doubling our dealer footprint in the next 12 to 18 months" states Gavin Kesten, President of ShipYourCarNow.com. "In a sea of options, we provide excellent services but dealers want the wow factor."Learn more about Ship Your Car Now and corporate policy to provide honest and competitive pricing.View Quotes instantly online.Enjoy best industry discounts + money-back guaranteeDiscover one of the largest trucker fleets + 5-star review ratings.Check out our video to learn more:For more information visit our web site www.shipyourcarnow.com (https://shipyourcarnow.com/vehicle-transport-business/) or contact 866-657-0747