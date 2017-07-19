News By Tag
From amazing artistry to improving business outcomes: Drone360 explores versatility of drones
July issue of Drone360 Magazine includes updates on rules and policies, gear reviews, guide to gorgeous spots for drone photos – and Martha Stewart's love of drones?!
"The changes and improvements in drone tech continue to speed ahead with almost too many stories to count," said Drone360 Editor-in-Chief Tim Kidwell. ""We're bringing readers the excitement of the new technology, balanced against the responsibilities that come with using it."
July/August Print Highlights
Elevated Artistry: Drones are groundbreaking tools for photography and filmmaking, but they can also create classical forms of art, from paintings to public installations.
21 Awesome Places to Vacation with a Drone: From Singapore to Norway to Wisconsin (yep, we're a little biased to our hometown) – a guide to drone photography hotspots around the world.
Connect the Flying Dots: A discussion of wireless technology and the future of drones.
King of the Beach: From lifeguarding to shark-spotting to researching sea-life, drones are being used for a lot more than cool photos at the beach.
On a Wing and a Prayer: Fixed-wing drones navigate a widening niche in precision agriculture, mining, and oil and gas. Other stories cover drones' impact on real estate; offer advice on how to hire a professional drone pilot for your specialty job; explain how to buy drone insurance; and bring you up-to-date on the fast-changing drone regulation landscape.
Lots of Gear Reviews: Our pros test the latest drones (E-Flite Opterra, Vortex 150 Racer, DJI Spark, Dromida Kodo FPV, Blade Theory XL) and gear (Kwadwerx Earbud, Futaba Radios, DroneMax P40 Battery Charger).
Cool and Curious Insights: We're searching the globe for tidbits of info: everything from the drone space race to drones that protect airports to Martha Stewart's love of drones.
About Drone360 (http://drone360mag.com/)
Drone360 is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. The print magazine will hopefully someday delivered by drone itself. Until then, find it on store shelves in outlets ranging from Barnes & Noble to Target to 7-Eleven.
The cover price is $7.99. In the U.S., a one-year print or digital subscription is $24.99; home delivery plus access to the digital edition is $30.99. The magazine is also available internationally.
Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the magazine's Advisory Board come from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, publishes 12 special-interest magazines—including Astronomy, Trains, Discover, Model Railroader, Drone360, Bead & Button, and related books—and produces websites and events based on those content areas.
