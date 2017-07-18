Official Company Merger A2 Cybersecurity and Bluetrain Bluetrain computers and A2 Cybersecurity have merged ownership, looking towards end of year. STONY POINT, N.Y. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Company Merger Between A2 Cybersecurity and the Bluetrain Computers.



A2 Cybersecurity, LLC, computer security consultancy based out Stonypoint New York, has merged with Blue-train Computer consultants out of Nanuet New York. Pace has quickened since the first quarter in 2017 for A2 Cybersecurity. The company's growth comes at the expense that good work is hard to find. Merger between the two consultancies means the companies can more effectively serve clients and foster the increased growth. Ownership from both companies have expressed their belief that the merger is going to pay off in the long term as the A2 Cybersecurity continues to grow in upstate New York.



The represenitive from A2 Cybersecurity was available to comment about the two companies coming together. Louis Powers, the face of a2



Since the beginning of this year A2 Cybersecurity been accepting new clients across New York city, south of Bluetrain computers. After the merger, Bluetrain and A2 Cybersecurity, Louis Powers explains, "The only reason we could afford to do this merger with Bluetrain in the first place was due to the increase in interested clients and organizations from upstate." When questioned for details on the future outlook of A2 Cybersecurity and what the next steps might be going forward, Louis Powers refused to comment on additional company plans for the future. However, he did express interest in continued business growth across New York, citing recent legislation from New York Department of Financial Services. 23 NYCRR 500 legislation has forced many financial corporations to revise and adapt their information security programs.



After A2 Cybersecurity merged with Bluetrain Computers the company gained a niche inside of the cybersecurity market in New York. The Louis, from A2 Cybersecurity, went on to explain:

"All things considered, the people and technology at A2 Cybersecurity enable us come in to our target market low and pick out the clients that are looking for the greatest value." So, we can offer what the bigger firms cannot afford to do.



After the merger, the company





