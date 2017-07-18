News By Tag
What is it about YOU that sets you apart from others? What makes YOU stand out?
When you understand that you don't have to show out, you just need to show up, then you are free to be who you were created to be, and that's what I call liberation.
Branding yourself in ways that showcase your unique gifts, talents, and abilities, is a great way to create multiple streams of income.
Here's how you can grow your personal brand:
• Focus on what you do well because that is what comes naturally to you.
• Realize that we all have flaws, but that is what makes you beautiful. Embrace imperfections and wear your flaws like diamonds, because nobody is perfect.
• Recognize opportunities for improvement, then improve. Let's face it, who wouldn't want to become better? Embracing those things about you that are different and unique, doesn't cancel out the fact that you want to look, feel, and perform better.
• Understand that people connect with people who they can identify with, so don't be afraid to share your story. When you try to build a business, or even when you enter into relationships as someone who you know you are not, then you miss out on a great opportunity to authentically connect with others in ways that will lead to lasting results.
Remember, there is NO one better at being you than you. Sure, there may be others who do what you do, but not exactly. You have a unique way of shining, so give yourself permission to allow our light to shine brightly. Be very generous.
