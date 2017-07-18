News By Tag
United® Real Estate | Solutions Welcomes New Broker
Kenya Stafford joins United Real Estate | Solutions as a licensed real estate broker serving the East Tennessee market. Stafford is among the top producers in the field in terms of transactions, she also holds memberships with the National, Tennessee and Knoxville Associations of Realtors. Voted "Realtor of the Year" in Cityview Magazine's annual "Best of the Best" survey in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Stafford's expertise in real estate will help United agents grow their business successfully.
"Being a professional Broker is my niche and it's where I know my best comes out! I put my agents' needs first and I can't wait to bring the values, principles and commission model of United to the agents in the Knoxville real estate market," said Kenya Stafford. "I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to help agents truly become the CEO of their own business. With United they have the opportunity to make more money and make major business decisions on how they want to run their business, rather than a large brokerage taking a huge split and influencing how their business operates."
"The decision to hire Kenya Stafford as the broker of the Knoxville office is a decision that will enhance the success of the office," said Lisa Peel, owner of United Real Estate | Solutions. "Kenya is committed to leading and helping her agents create the most successful business they can. Her genuineness, energy and passion to serve brings our agents together and ensures agents that they have found the correct fit with United. Her reputation as a top producer in the Knoxville real estate market will help to expand the United name and model to local agents."
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
