 
News By Tag
* United Real Estate
* Knoxville Tn
* New Broker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


United® Real Estate | Solutions Welcomes New Broker

 
 
United Real Estate | Solutions
United Real Estate | Solutions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* United Real Estate
* Knoxville Tn
* New Broker

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Executives

DALLAS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise organization, announces the addition of Kenya Stafford as broker to their Knoxville office, United Real Estate | Solutions. As United Real Estate expands into the Knoxville, TN market the addition of Stafford is certain to help the United model reach agents in the area. United's model provides real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology and access to a national referral network.

Kenya Stafford joins United Real Estate | Solutions as a licensed real estate broker serving the East Tennessee market. Stafford is among the top producers in the field in terms of transactions, she also holds memberships with the National, Tennessee and Knoxville Associations of Realtors. Voted "Realtor of the Year" in Cityview Magazine's annual "Best of the Best" survey in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Stafford's expertise in real estate will help United agents grow their business successfully.

"Being a professional Broker is my niche and it's where I know my best comes out! I put my agents' needs first and I can't wait to bring the values, principles and commission model of United to the agents in the Knoxville real estate market," said Kenya Stafford. "I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to help agents truly become the CEO of their own business. With United they have the opportunity to make more money and make major business decisions on how they want to run their business, rather than a large brokerage taking a huge split and influencing how their business operates."

"The decision to hire Kenya Stafford as the broker of the Knoxville office is a decision that will enhance the success of the office," said Lisa Peel, owner of United Real Estate | Solutions. "Kenya is committed to leading and helping her agents create the most successful business they can. Her genuineness, energy and passion to serve brings our agents together and ensures agents that they have found the correct fit with United. Her reputation as a top producer in the Knoxville real estate market will help to expand the United name and model to local agents."

To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 70 offices and over 2,800 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
End
Source:United Real Estate
Email:***@unitedrealestate.com Email Verified
Tags:United Real Estate, Knoxville Tn, New Broker
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Real Estate Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share