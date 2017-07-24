Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Anthony Rodriguez
Anthony Rodriguez has over 20 years of experience and proven success in working with a variety of businesses. "My career in the U.S. Army taught me the value of integrity, discipline, and hard work. I applied those same skills to my work as a sales engineer and enjoyed a successful career that included generating $4-$6 million in annual revenue for my clients for more than ten consecutive years," says Anthony.
"As a Certified Business Coach, I am passionate about collaborating with my clients to help them achieve a greater degree of success and fulfillment in their lives and in their businesses. Every business carries with it its own unique set of challenges, and it's my job to understand those challenges, and to help my clients find ways to turn those challenges into opportunities, and their goals into reality."
Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint says, "We are excited to have Anthony Rodriguez as part of the FocalPoint team. Anthony's background and experience makes him a natural fit with our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
Want to learn more about what a Certified FocalPoint Business Coach can do for your business?
Visit https://anthonyrodriguez.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
