24 Year-old Motivational Speaker, Ella Dorner Moves To Minneapolis

At age 16, Ella Dorner forgot every memory she had ever made. "Have you seen the movie 'Groundhogs Day' or '50 First Dates'? Yeah, kinda like that. But instead of a romantic comedy, it was like a low budget horror film." –Ella Dorner

24 YEAR-OLD MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER, ELLA DORNER

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Amnesia

* Ella

* Speaker Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US Subject:

* Executives

Contact

Ella Dorner

Motivational Speaker, Author, TBI Survivor

***@elladorner.com Ella DornerMotivational Speaker, Author, TBI Survivor

End

-- Ella Dorner, Motivational Speaker (www.EllaDorner.com), today announced her relocation to Minneapolis, MN. The renowned 24 year-old amnesiac settled into the Twin Cities and she is now accepting speaking requests for the 2017/2018 calendar years.Entering the tenth grade, Ella took a fall that landed her with Retrograde Amnesia. At 16, she was learning the world around her as if she was six months old. She had to re-learn her ABC's, she had to learn to add and subtract again, she didn't even know her own family. As she and her wonderful family worked through the process of re-learning, Ella lived in a tent that was pitched in her bedroom—just enough room to move around and for her to feel safe. Every time she woke, she saw the note on her tent wall that said, "The blonde woman is your mother... and she loves you very much."Now 8 years later, Ella patiently hopes and prays for more of her memories to return. Luckily, she has found a way to pass the time: Ella delivers an emotionally gripping performance her audience will never forget. She will bring you to both happy and sad tears, all while she has you thinking differently about the water coming out of your face. Ella's electric energy, humor, and contagious happiness makes you reflect deeply about your life, and alters your daily perspective.Ella Dorner is uniquely equipped to share a tale of inspiration and awe with audiences young and old. Contact Ella now for the opportunity to hear her mind-bending story at your conference, college, or event.Info@EllaDorner.com651. 795. 1699