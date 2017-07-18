 
Industry News





Beverly Hills Digital Marketing Firm "The Social Syndicate" Expands Sales and Marketing Services

Beverly Hills based digital marketing firm The Social Syndicate announces the expansion of services to include copywriting, sales and digital book consulting.
 
 
The Social Syndicate Since 2010
The Social Syndicate Since 2010
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Social Syndicate is expanding their services beyond digital and social media marketing and now offer a variety of online marketing services to local small and medium sized Beverly Hills and Los Angeles businesses. The Social Syndicate was founded in 2010 and continues to serve local businesses that are looking to reach more customers and increase traffic through syndicating their social media marketing, blogging, web copywriting, content marketing, press releases and recently sales and digital book consulting.

According to agency founder Michael Naughton, "We have worked with many types of clients ranging from celebrities to small and medium-sized businesses."  He adds "Many businesses still need help cultivating an online presence and our firm does not apply the same solution to each business... we combine traditional and social selling and find the right solution for that business's needs. Our team, or syndicate, manages these marketing priorities and promotes services that benefit our clients' objectives. To learn more visit them: http://thesocialsyndicate.com/

The Social Syndicate was founded in 2010 by a team of professionals that have produced results for our clients and possess combined experience ranging from A-List celebrities and authors, to small and medium businesses (SMB). We syndicate your social media, offer branding and content marketing and create digital content, so that you can concentrate on what you do best: running your business. We're located in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California.

