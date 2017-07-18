News By Tag
Beverly Hills Digital Marketing Firm "The Social Syndicate" Expands Sales and Marketing Services
Beverly Hills based digital marketing firm The Social Syndicate announces the expansion of services to include copywriting, sales and digital book consulting.
According to agency founder Michael Naughton, "We have worked with many types of clients ranging from celebrities to small and medium-sized businesses."
The Social Syndicate was founded in 2010 by a team of professionals that have produced results for our clients and possess combined experience ranging from A-List celebrities and authors, to small and medium businesses (SMB). We syndicate your social media, offer branding and content marketing and create digital content, so that you can concentrate on what you do best: running your business. We're located in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California.
