 
News By Tag
* Toll Brothers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aurora
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Toll Brothers to participate in 2017 Denver Parade of Homes

Parade of Homes visitors can see six, fully-decorated model homes in Toll Brothers at Inspiration in Douglas County.
 
 
Antero Kitchen w
Antero Kitchen w
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Toll Brothers

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Aurora - Colorado - US

AURORA, Colo. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Visitors to Denver's 2017 Parade of Homes (Aug. 10 to Labor Day, Sept. 4) are encouraged to add Toll Brothers at Inspiration to their list of "must-see" homes.

The 55+ active adult community offers home buyers the best of everything in this master-planned community--from a choice of 14 stunning, single-family, ranch floor plans across three home collections to outstanding amenities. The community also boasts breathtaking views and the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.

The social hub of the community is the 8,000-sq. ft. club house. Called the 20 Mile House, it features a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, large banquet/event room and café. Outdoors, residents will enjoy a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce and pickle ball.

"Parade visitors can tour our six fully-decorated model homes," says David Foster, sales manager. "They also can view the incredible home sites that we have recently released."

The Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. From E-470,take Exit 9 (Gartrell Road). Head south on South Gartrell Road 1-1/10 miles to Inspiration Lane. Turn right onto Inspiration Lane and travel 400 feet to South Winnipeg Court. Turn right onto South Winnipeg Court, and the sales center and models will be on your left.

For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com (https://www.tollbrothers.com/CO/Toll_Brothers_at_Inspiration) or call 303-708-1856.

About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers (https://www.tollbrothers.com/?cmpid=2017sumrnsepress1&amp...) embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.*

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.

Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Source:Toll Brothers
Email:***@prexperts.com Email Verified
Tags:Toll Brothers
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Aurora - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 24, 2017
Anderson & Associates Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share