News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Toll Brothers to participate in 2017 Denver Parade of Homes
Parade of Homes visitors can see six, fully-decorated model homes in Toll Brothers at Inspiration in Douglas County.
The 55+ active adult community offers home buyers the best of everything in this master-planned community--from a choice of 14 stunning, single-family, ranch floor plans across three home collections to outstanding amenities. The community also boasts breathtaking views and the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.
The social hub of the community is the 8,000-sq. ft. club house. Called the 20 Mile House, it features a state-of-the-
"Parade visitors can tour our six fully-decorated model homes," says David Foster, sales manager. "They also can view the incredible home sites that we have recently released."
The Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. From E-470,take Exit 9 (Gartrell Road). Head south on South Gartrell Road 1-1/10 miles to Inspiration Lane. Turn right onto Inspiration Lane and travel 400 feet to South Winnipeg Court. Turn right onto South Winnipeg Court, and the sales center and models will be on your left.
For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com (https://www.tollbrothers.com/
About Toll Brothers
An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers (https://www.tollbrothers.com/?
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 24, 2017