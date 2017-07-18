 
Industry News





July 2017
New service offered in the Washington, DC Metro area to help concerned families of older drivers

The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program offers new-relief to families worried about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process.
 
 
Beyond Driving with Dignity
Beyond Driving with Dignity
 
WASHINGTON - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeping Us Safe is proud to announce that Susan Stegman has successfully completed an intensive training program and is now certified as one of America's "Beyond Driving with Dignity" Professionals.

Keeping Us Safe's "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Stegman and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminished driving skills.  Stegman believes that a commitment to planning is an important first-step to preserving vibrant lifestyles and personal independence.

Having received this certification, Stegman is now well-suited to provide senior drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help them make appropriate decisions on how to keep an aging loved-one safe on (or off) the road.  Stegman has joined the team at Senior Driving Solutions (http://www.seniordrivingsolutions.com), an organization that provides services to aging drivers and their concerned families in Washington, DC and the surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia.

Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate) rational, pro-active driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The program is unique in that it allows the driver to play an active role in deciding his or her driving future.

"The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program offers new-relief to families worried about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process," explains Stegman.  "Keeping Us Safe's self-assessment program for senior drivers provides the missing link between the family's desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so," she added.  Stegman can be reached at 301-648-5060 or by email at susan@seniordrivingsolutions.com.

The Certified "Beyond Driving with Dignity" Professional must meet established standards of professionalism to maintain their facilitator's certification.  For more details about the program, please visit www.keepingussafe.org.  Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.

Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
***@keepingussafe.org
