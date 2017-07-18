Country(s)
Industry News
LCC Asia Pacific Announces Award Achievements
LCC Asia Pacific announces award achievements in Australian & American Industry Award Programmes
SYDNEY, Australia - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Boutique Mergers & Acquisitions Firm, LCC Asia Pacific, today announced a number of recent achievements in Australian & International industry awards programmes
In May 2017, LCC Asia Pacific was announced as a finalist for Investment Banking Firm of the Year in addition to a number of deal based categories at the 9th Annual International M & A Awards. At the awards ceremony, held in New York on the evening of June 12th, LCC was privileged to have been awarded Asia Deal of the Year for 2016
Also in July 2017, LCC Asia Pacific has been announced as a regional finalist in the NSW Business Chamber Awards for "Excellence In Small Business". Additionally, LCC's Principal & Founder, Nicholas Assef, has also been announced as a finalist in the "Business Leader" category
"We are thrilled at the successes we have achieved in 2017, and in particular the award in New York. This year is the first time LCC Asia Pacific has pursued such awards, and of we would not be able to do so without the support of the fantastic client's that LCC provides strategic Merger & Acquisition advice to" Nicholas Assef, LCC Asia Pacific's Principal & Founder commented
LCC Asia Pacific is a Firm that has long been committed to excellence in all aspects of its operations, which it believes is the fundamental philosophical requirement to be competitive as a professional services firm
About LCC Asia Pacific
LCC Asia Pacific is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice to its clients on growth initiatives – both through acquisition and via organic means.
LCC has full service offices in Sydney and Brisbane, with a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition to its Australian practice, LCC is committed to a Pan Asian strategy, including assisting clients leverage such initiatives as China's "One Belt & One Road"
LCC specialises in a number of key sectors, including Industrial & Technology Services, Engineering & Contracting, Renewables, Resources & General Industrials. Research & Market Update Reports are provided regularly across a number of these Sectors, including being distributed via global platforms including Reuters, Bloomberg & Standard & Poors. LCC Asia Pacific has a long history of working successfully on both Australian and Cross Border assignments with corporates, financial sponsors and public sector organisations
To learn more on LCC Asia Pacific please visit www.lccapac.com
Contact
Information
***@lccapac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse