Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


GZA Announces Angela Cincotta as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

 
 
Angela Cincotta
Angela Cincotta
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, today announced that Angela Cincotta has been named the company's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Joining as an Associate Principal, Cincotta will be responsible for setting the course of GZA's integrated marketing and communications program. She will oversee all marketing activities and functions, continuing to build the company's brand and executing on strategies to support business development and growth goals.

Cincotta brings over 25 years of experience in senior marketing and communications roles, more than 20 of those in the consulting industry, previously serving as Vice President of Marketing at TRC Companies and as Strategic Communications Manager for the Transportation Division at VHB. She also served as Media Production Supervisor for Bechtel Parsons on the Central Artery /Tunnel project, at that time the largest public works project in the U. S.

Cincotta earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Smith College and a Master's degree in communications from Syracuse University.

"In her career, Angela has been an active developer and promoter of company brands to increase visibility and strengthen company leadership," said William Hadge, President and CEO of GZA. "We welcome Angela to our Executive Team and look forward to working with her to support our business development efforts."

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
Source:GZA
