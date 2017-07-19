News By Tag
BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for August Webina
Joining us for this month's webinars are Laura Goodrich, Shannon Kluczny and Ray Jimenez.
As an expert in organizational change and innovation, Laura Goodrich is a sought-after speaker who will be presenting on how to take advantage of having a multi-generational workforce. Shannon Kluczny, the Chief Revenue Officer with BizLibrary, holds over a decade of experience with employee training programs, and will be helping program managers learn how to communicate the value of training to gain leadership buy-in.
Ray Jimenez joins us again in August to present on how micro-videos are a highly effective medium for training, and how to create and deliver them to learners.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
August Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, August 2: Leverage the Power of Generations (https://pages.bizlibrary.com/
Wednesday, August 9: How to Gain Leadership Buy-In for Your Training Program (https://pages.bizlibrary.com/
Wednesday, August 17: Using Micro-Videos to Accelerate Expertise Building presented by Ray Jimenez.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
"Laura Goodrich presented a fantastic keynote at our ALIGN conference (http://align.bizlibrary.com/)
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/)
