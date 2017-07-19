 
News By Tag
* microLearning
* Employee Training
* Generations At Work
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for August Webina

 
 
August 2017 Webinars
August 2017 Webinars
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* microLearning
* Employee Training
* Generations At Work

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Chesterfield - Missouri - US

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, has now opened registration for August 2017 webinars.

Joining us for this month's webinars are Laura Goodrich, Shannon Kluczny and Ray Jimenez.

As an expert in organizational change and innovation, Laura Goodrich is a sought-after speaker who will be presenting on how to take advantage of having a multi-generational workforce. Shannon Kluczny, the Chief Revenue Officer with BizLibrary, holds over a decade of experience with employee training programs, and will be helping program managers learn how to communicate the value of training to gain leadership buy-in.

Ray Jimenez joins us again in August to present on how micro-videos are a highly effective medium for training, and how to create and deliver them to learners.

These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.

August Webinar Schedule:

Wednesday, August 2: Leverage the Power of Generations (https://pages.bizlibrary.com/leverage-the-power-of-genera...) presented by Laura Goodrich.

Wednesday, August 9: How to Gain Leadership Buy-In for Your Training Program (https://pages.bizlibrary.com/leadership-buy-in-for-traini...) presented by Shannon Kluczny.

Wednesday, August 17: Using Micro-Videos to Accelerate Expertise Building presented by Ray Jimenez.

Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page (https://www.bizlibrary.com/resources/upcoming-webinars/)

"Laura Goodrich presented a fantastic keynote at our ALIGN conference (http://align.bizlibrary.com/) last year, so we're excited to have her joining us again for our August webinar lineup!" said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "Shannon's expertise has always been valuable for our audience, especially training program managers, and her presentations offer a lot of experiential insights. We're also glad to have Ray back for his second webinar with BizLibrary, especially since microlearning is a topic near and dear to our company's heart!"

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning (https://www.bizlibrary.com/about-us/awards/) online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas (https://www.bizlibrary.com/library/) and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (https://www.bizlibrary.com/technology/boosterlearn/).

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/).

Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bizlibrary.com Email Verified
Tags:microLearning, Employee Training, Generations At Work
Industry:Human resources
Location:Chesterfield - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BizLibrary News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share