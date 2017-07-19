BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for August Webina

August 2017 Webinars

Contact

BizLibrary

***@bizlibrary.com BizLibrary

End

-- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, has now opened registration for August 2017 webinars.Joining us for this month's webinars are Laura Goodrich, Shannon Kluczny and Ray Jimenez.As an expert in organizational change and innovation, Laura Goodrich is a sought-after speaker who will be presenting on how to take advantage of having a multi-generational workforce. Shannon Kluczny, the Chief Revenue Officer with BizLibrary, holds over a decade of experience with employee training programs, and will be helping program managers learn how to communicate the value of training to gain leadership buy-in.Ray Jimenez joins us again in August to present on how micro-videos are a highly effective medium for training, and how to create and deliver them to learners.These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.presented by Laura Goodrich.presented by Shannon Kluczny.presented by Ray Jimenez."Laura Goodrich presented a fantastic keynote at our ALIGN conference (http://align.bizlibrary.com/)last year, so we're excited to have her joining us again for our August webinar lineup!" said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "Shannon's expertise has always been valuable for our audience, especially training program managers, and her presentations offer a lot of experiential insights. We're also glad to have Ray back for his second webinar with BizLibrary, especially since microlearning is a topic near and dear to our company's heart!"BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our(https://www.bizlibrary.com/about-us/awards/)online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of(https://www.bizlibrary.com/library/) and includes additional support materials to further(https://www.bizlibrary.com/technology/boosterlearn/)Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at(https://www.bizlibrary.com/)