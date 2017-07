International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) to Hold 5th Annual Conference & Trade Show

Media Contact

Bethany Evans

Executive Vice President

7179104534

-- The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) will hold their 5Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Westin Mission Hills in Palm Springs, CA September 19-21, 2017.The event is geared towards individuals who currently own and operate trampoline parks as well as entrepreneurs looking to jump into the business. This year's conference will provide sessions dealing with legislative and regulatory matters, park operations, marketing and merchandising as well as providing resources and tools to assist park owners to help increase revenues. Additionally the IATP will offer Service Technician Training geared specifically towards park employees who are responsible for maintaining the trampoline courts.For the 5year in a row the IATP has increased exhibit space and will offer attendees the opportunity to network and visit with over 90 vendors who specifically provide services and products to the indoor trampoline park industry.Early bird pricing for the event is available until August 18. For information on how to register please visit: www.indoortrampolineparks.org (IATP) is a 501(c)(6) industry trade association whose purpose is to promote optimally safe operations, facilitate commercial success and stimulate growth of the trampoline park industry. For more information about the association, visit www.indoortrampolineparks.org. Membership inquiries should be directed to Bethany Evans, Executive VP, at 717-910-4534 or email Bethany@indoortrampolineparks.org