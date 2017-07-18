 
News By Tag
* Inmate Phones
* Jail
* Corrections
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Duncansville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Encartele Inc. Announces New Client: Blair County, Pennsylvania

Encartele will deliver inmate telephone services to the county
 
 
Blair County, Pennsylvania - Encartele
Blair County, Pennsylvania - Encartele
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Inmate Phones
* Jail
* Corrections

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Duncansville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Awards

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- La Vista, Nebraska- Encartele Inc., a technology company focusing on the corrections industry, announced today that they were awarded a bid by Blair County, Pennsylvania to provide inmate telephone services to the Blair County Prison.

After visiting neighboring Bedford County to see Encartele's IceNet inmate phone system, Prison Warden Michael Johnston and Deputy Warden Abbie Tate felt that Encartele could best service the county.

In addition, Encartele offered multiple solutions to issues the county was facing. The first being installing CidNET kiosks in pods, allowing for inmates to submit forms digitally. They also offered a solution to the county's outdated Jail Management System at no cost, which includes annual maintenance and support. This gives administration the ability to quickly verify guard checks and virtually eliminate paper. Blair county will also be installing Cellcast, a content broadcasting solution, in their lobby, as well as all cell blocks, this technology will aid in distributing pertinent information throughout the facility.

Deputy Warden Abbie Tate comments: "We recently switched inmate phone providers to Encartele and could not be more pleased. Not only is the Encartele IceNet system very easy to manage and use, but it provides our county with a way to share reports and monitor information through their web-based software. Another feature associated with the Encartele system is a monthly service visit to maintain equipment and address problems, something that we didn't have before and we're very excited to have now. Encartele has been a pleasure to work with thus far and we look forward to growing our relationship with them."

Encartele President Scott Moreland comments: "We're very excited to have Blair County, Pennsylvania join the Encartele family. We strive to provide the most advanced corrections technology to the industry and are very pleased to be able to bring that product and service to Blair County for many years to come."

About Encartele Inc.: Encartele Inc. (https://www.encartele.net/) is a technology company based in La Vista, Nebraska specializing in a suite of products, which are revolutionizing the corrections industry. As a pioneer of content broadcasting with their product Cellcast, Encartele is changing the way content is distributed to the corrections sector.

Contact
Encartele
Brianna Glendinning- Media Distribution Strategist
***@encartele.net
End
Source:Blair County, Pennsylvania
Email:***@encartele.net Email Verified
Tags:Inmate Phones, Jail, Corrections
Industry:Government
Location:Duncansville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Encartele News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share