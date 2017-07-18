News By Tag
Encartele Inc. Announces New Client: Blair County, Pennsylvania
Encartele will deliver inmate telephone services to the county
After visiting neighboring Bedford County to see Encartele's IceNet inmate phone system, Prison Warden Michael Johnston and Deputy Warden Abbie Tate felt that Encartele could best service the county.
In addition, Encartele offered multiple solutions to issues the county was facing. The first being installing CidNET kiosks in pods, allowing for inmates to submit forms digitally. They also offered a solution to the county's outdated Jail Management System at no cost, which includes annual maintenance and support. This gives administration the ability to quickly verify guard checks and virtually eliminate paper. Blair county will also be installing Cellcast, a content broadcasting solution, in their lobby, as well as all cell blocks, this technology will aid in distributing pertinent information throughout the facility.
Deputy Warden Abbie Tate comments: "We recently switched inmate phone providers to Encartele and could not be more pleased. Not only is the Encartele IceNet system very easy to manage and use, but it provides our county with a way to share reports and monitor information through their web-based software. Another feature associated with the Encartele system is a monthly service visit to maintain equipment and address problems, something that we didn't have before and we're very excited to have now. Encartele has been a pleasure to work with thus far and we look forward to growing our relationship with them."
Encartele President Scott Moreland comments: "We're very excited to have Blair County, Pennsylvania join the Encartele family. We strive to provide the most advanced corrections technology to the industry and are very pleased to be able to bring that product and service to Blair County for many years to come."
