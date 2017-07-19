News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Diamond Packaging Wins Three Awards in 68th Annual Premier Print Awards Competition
Awards showcase its folding carton decorating capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and embossing.
Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America, notes, "Each year, the field of entries brings impressive work from some of the best printers in the world. Only a small number of companies receive any award. The craftsmanship and hard work of Diamond Packaging enabled them to produce award-winning pieces in the face of some very stiff competition."
Diamond won a Certificate of Merit in the "Embossing/Debossing"
The calendar features multi-color UV printing, UV gloss spot coating, cold foil, soft touch and emboss specialty coatings, multi-level embossing, and intricate die cutting. It also showcases the type of decorative effects that can cost-effectively transform its customers' brands.
The calendar was converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce® SBS paperboard and offset printed with four color process inks, DiamondTouch soft touch coating, DiamondEmboss coating, and UV gloss spot coating.
The dimensional header features a multi-level embossed caterpillar and tree branch, surrounded by leaves with emboss-coated water droplets. Folding back the scored panel reveals the caterpillar's transformation into beautifully decorated butterflies enhanced with overprinted cold foil, UV gloss spot coating, and multi-level embossing. Two of the butterflies unfold and pop-up, simulating flight. The colorful background features yellow flowers, white daisies, green grass enhanced with soft touch coating, and an impressionistic rendition of a blue sky.
The middle backers also feature multi-level embossed butterflies enhanced with UV gloss spot coating, set against colorful flowers, each enhanced with soft touch coating.
The calendar's recyclable shipper, which features complementary artwork, was designed to maintain integrity of the piece during shipping and storage.
Diamond won a Certificate of Merit in the "Embossing/Debossing"
The folding carton was converted utilizing FSC-certified Iggesund Invercote G paperboard, cold foiled, and offset printed with pink, transparent gold, and process black inks, in-line with UV gloss spot coating.
Invercote G was chosen for its smooth surface that is tailored to faithfully reproduce the most sophisticated printed images and meet the high demands of flawless foil stamping and embossing.
The tightly-registered UV gloss spot coating on the pink stripes and Sucré logo provide a striking contrast to the overall matte finish surrounding it.
Silver cold foil was overprinted in-line with transparent gold ink to create shimmering metallic effects. Intricate embossed foil accents add dimension and provide an upscale appearance.
Diamond won a Certificate of Merit in the "Embossing/Debossing"
The folding carton was converted utilizing metallized polyester board and offset printed with four color process, gold, silver, and opaque white inks, in-line with UV matte and UV gloss spot coating.
The brilliance of the mirror-like finish of the metallized polyester film makes it a perfect choice for conveying the stunning graphics.
The UV gloss spot coating on the purple text, graphics, and embossed areas provides a striking contrast to the overall matte finish surrounding it.
Extra deep embossing and blind embossing add an appealing tactile quality that promotes consumer interaction.
All of Diamond's winning entries were manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy and produced in a Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill (ZMWL) facility.
About Diamond Packaging:
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Estée Lauder, Godiva, L'Oreal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, and many other Fortune 500 companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, its greenbox sustainability initiative, and the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA). For more information about Diamond Packaging, visit www.diamondpackaging.com.
Contact
Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing
(585) 334-8030
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse